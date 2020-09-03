COVID-19 continues to have a mixed impact on the Lancaster County workforce, new data from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board shows.

As the weeks go by, the pandemic’s impact is weakening in one sense, as it’s causing fewer county residents to lose their jobs.

But the impact remains strong enough to thwart the efforts of many already idled workers to return to work, according to numbers released Thursday by the board.

The number of county residents who filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell 9.1% to 359, the lowest since the pandemic hit in mid-March but about twice the pre-pandemic volume.

Nationally, the number of new claims fell 12.9% to 881,000, while the statewide number of new claims dropped 12.3% to 27,500.

In Lancaster County, the weekly number of new claims (also known as initial claims) peaked in early April at 15,700, after Gov. Tom Wolf closed all but life-sustaining businesses statewide in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He has partially relaxed the restrictions since. But the remaining restrictions on business activities, as well as consumer concerns about potential infection, have stymied an economic recovery – and business rehiring plans.

Hotels, restaurants, bars, stores, live-event companies and factories have been especially slow to bring back workers, the board’s figures show.

That shows up in the number of continued claims for benefits filed by people who already are unemployed.

The number of county residents filing continued claims rose 8.0% to 23,100 in the week ended Aug. 22, the most recent week for which data is available, according to the board.

This indicator has been on a see-saw for weeks, with modest rises followed by larger declines. So the net, long-term effect is a shrinking number of continued claims – the latest figure is less than half the volume seen in early May. Yet it’s also five times the pre-pandemic level.

The up/down/up/down cycle of continued claims is not unique to Lancaster County, said Valerie Hatfield, the board’s strategic innovation officer. The same is happening in Berks and York counties, she noted.

There’s no known cause of the up/down fluctuation, she said, although it’s not unusual for an individual to file a continued claim one reporting period but not the next.

“For example, they may do work where some weeks they are getting their regular hours and some weeks they are not. It is to the claimant’s benefit to only file weeks where they can be compensated. This allows their claim to stretch further,” Hatfield explained.

The inability of idled employees to find new jobs or return to their old ones has kept the county's unemployment rate in double-digits -- the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s -- for four straight months.