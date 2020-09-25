High Hotels has completed a $3 million interior renovation of its Courtyard by Marriott at 1931 Hospitality Drive in Greenfield, formerly named the Greenfield Corporate Center.

Intended to give the hotel a “like new” appearance, the project made over the its 133 guestrooms as well as its lobby, bistro, bar, indoor pool and meeting space. The five-story property opened in 2005.

The local Courtyard by Marriott, which two years ago became the first Marriott-branded hotel in the U.S. to become 100% solar powered, is among 15 High Hotels properties. High Hotels is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group.