High Hotels has completed a $3 million interior renovation of its Courtyard by Marriott at 1931 Hospitality Drive in Greenfield, formerly named the Greenfield Corporate Center.
Intended to give the hotel a “like new” appearance, the project made over the its 133 guestrooms as well as its lobby, bistro, bar, indoor pool and meeting space. The five-story property opened in 2005.
Russ Urban, the president of High Hotels, has long been intrigued by renewable energy source…
The local Courtyard by Marriott, which two years ago became the first Marriott-branded hotel in the U.S. to become 100% solar powered, is among 15 High Hotels properties. High Hotels is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group.