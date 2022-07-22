A Delaware bankruptcy court judge removed an 11th hour obstacle to the $203 million sale of Armstrong Flooring by ordering Armstrong World Industries to provide written consents that proposed buyer AHF Products can use the Armstrong name on its flooring.

Armstrong World Industries had withheld those written consents, which were required for the completion of the sale that was scheduled for today. At the conclusion of the 10 a.m. hearing on the matter Judge Mary Walrath said she would order the company to provide the consents because Armstrong World Industries had failed to formally object in a timely manner. As a result, the judge said the court deemed that Armstrong World Industries had already consented.

Filings by Armstrong Flooring show that Armstrong World Industries started to push back on providing written consents on June 28, but Armstrong World Industries did not file any documents in court until today, when it responded to Armstrong Floorings’ request that the judge force Armstrong World Industries to sign the consents.

“By failing to object to the assumption and assigning of the license agreement, AWI are deemed to have consented,” Walrath said at the conclusion of the hearing. “The law is clear that any party can be deemed to have consented in the face of a court order requiring it to take action.”

Walrath also rejected a request for a stay of the ruling made by Daniel Fliman, an attorney representing Armstrong World Industries who said the company would be appealing the decision.

AHF Products Inc. and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston have agreed to pay $107 million for the North American assets of Armstrong Flooring, which includes the Lancaster plant along Dillerville Road that would continue under AHF. The sale was slated to close today.

Edward Friedman, an attorney for Armstrong Flooring, told Judge Walrath the parties were “standing by” to complete the transaction.