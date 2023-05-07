Some of the solutions pursued by states with a shortfall of rental housing are being put in place in Lancaster County.

Although Pennsylvania is not among the top states with a rental housing shortage as determined by the popular measure of vacancy rate, wide variations exist across the state. Lancaster County’s 2% rental vacancy rate in 2021, for example, is lower than that of the hardest pressed state, which is Montana at 3.2%, and Vermont and Delaware at 3.5%.

This number has decreased in Lancaster County as 3.9% of rental units were vacant on average between 2012 and 2016, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It has averaged 2.5% since 2017.

In response, many states have been using a variety of means to push municipalities toward higher density development and also focus on areas around mass transit hubs.

While the state has not been particularly active in pressing municipalities to develop more rental housing, locally in Lancaster County, county planners are most definitely moving in that direction.

Solutions in Lancaster County

Boosting density and filling underused or unused spaces in already developed areas is a major priority in the county’s overarching planning document, Places2040. This is a core value in the plan not only to solve the housing shortage, but also to preserve the farmland and open recreational spaces that are key to the county’s identity and quality of life.

A local example of building around a transportation hub is the county’s effort to shape the space around the Lancaster Amtrak station, which is the second busiest in Pennsylvania, and the 21st busiest in the country.

The Lancaster County Planning Department recently envisioned how the area could be redeveloped to add hundreds of housing units, which would have direct access to Amtrak’s Keystone Corridor rail line.

“Density around the train station is extremely important. There is a housing crisis right now, and we need more housing inside urban growth boundaries so we can preserve farmland outside,” Michael Domin, a senior planner for the department, told LNP | LancasterOnline in March.

The Lancaster Station Small Area Plan recommends zoning changes and public financing mechanisms to help create an attractive, high-density gateway neighborhood around the station at 53 McGovern Ave. in Lancaster city.

It also included a concept plan showing that as many as 690 apartments could be built on the blocks surrounding the station — if zoning allowed four-story apartment buildings. With five-story buildings allowed, that total could reach 886 units. Domin said the plan was designed to show the municipalities, and developers, what is possible on the site.

It calls for about half of the units to be located on the property south of Keller Avenue between Lititz Pike and Fruitville Pike — which is on the north side of the station and the Keystone Corridor. The block has a few existing industrial tenants, but the majority has been vacant since the demolition of the former Host Town Hotel in 2012.

The state Department of Transportation is currently planning a 250-space parking lot which will take up 3.7 acres of the former hotel property. A proposed pedestrian bridge over the tracks for the parking lot could also serve new apartment buildings.

The rest of units are proposed on vacant or underused parcels on surrounding blocks — southwest of the the south side of McGovern Avenue, southwest of the Richard M. Scott Bridge, and east of Lititz Pike.

Lancaster city council may amend rules on Airbnbs and other short-term rentals When Evan Young’s tax bill for his West King Street properties went up by about $1,000 a mon…

Four indicators that may surprise you about Lancaster County's economy Good news for travel and jobs but bad news for supply chain and housing