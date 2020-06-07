As a youngster growing up in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, Edward Harris and his family visited Lancaster County several times a year for fun and food.

Now he’ll be encouraging other families in the mid-Atlantic region to do the same.

Harris, 41, has been hired as president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, which promotes the county’s tourism industry, one of the biggest cogs in the county economy. He begins June 22.

“I’m a big fan of Lancaster. I have a lot of great memories about it from going there with my family,” he said last week, recalling stops at Dutch Wonderland, Sight & Sound Theatres, Shady Maple Smorgasbord and other local landmarks.

Harris is joining Discover Lancaster from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, where he’s been chief marketing officer since 2014. That follows 16 years in the private sector working in brand development for Nike’s Converse line, eBay, Under Armour, Timberland and And 1.

Executives at two major tourism destinations in Montgomery County say Harris excels at devising innovative ways to put spotlights on specific groups of businesses, such as breweries, golf courses and restaurants, and at helping businesses collaborate to draw visitors.

Discover Lancaster Chair Rebecca Gallagher says his professional expertise, leadership experience, marketing knowledge, creativity and commitment to data-driven accountability “will enable him to hit the ground running.”

But as Harris arrives here, the county’s tourist industry is struggling to cope with a very different environment than what he remembers as a child.

It’s been shut down by Gov. Tom Wolf’s mid-March orders to close businesses that are not life-sustaining in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Wolf since has begun reopening the state county-by-county, using a red-yellow-green progression. Though Wolf bumped the county from red to yellow on Friday, tourist destinations generally speaking can’t reopen until the county is designated green.

Even so, most will be forced to operate at half of their capacity at best, to create the recommended social distancing that slows the spread of the virus. And with the double-digit unemployment that resulted from the shutdown, whether families have the money to spend on vacations remains to be seen.

“Travel in this new world will look different,” Harris acknowledged. “We need to evolve accordingly. But people will want options, including getaways that are a little closer to home, safer, more affordable.”

Those are strong attributes of Lancaster County, he indicated, which bodes well for the county as a place for vacations.

“Once people feel comfortable, when the time is right to travel again, Lancaster should be a destination at the top of the list…,” said Harris.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” he cautioned. “After 9/11, many people felt uncomfortable going through more security, taking their shoes off at the airport. Over time, people started to get used to that.

“And we may see some of that (as people adjust to the ‘new normal’). There’s going to be a period that’s going to be uncomfortable. But I do feel strongly that tourism will rebound and Lancaster County’s going to be in a great position to realize that even sooner than the (big) cities,” Harris said.

Why’s that?

“There’s so much to do, there’s so much variety. It’s a really fun place to visit. That’s something that people are yearning for again. They want to put a smile on their face. They want to have fun. And we can achieve that in Lancaster,” he said.

First-hand knowledge

Harris comes to this conclusion first hand. As an adult, he’s continued to come here often, bringing his wife and children to Strasburg Rail Road, downtown restaurants, shops of local crafts and other places.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After the county goes green, the 500-member Discover Lancaster is ready to roll out a substantial marketing campaign to woo visitors back here. As was previously announced, the nonprofit hopes the effort will be supported by new public funding to replace the usual source – the county hotel-room tax, which has withered during the pandemic.

Harris indicated that he has some initiatives of his own in mind as well, building on the good work that has been done before him, with an eye on deepening the awareness of Lancaster County’s “brand” as a unique, diverse and delightful place to visit.

These steps include gathering more data on the tourists that come here and the places they visit, boosting Discover Lancaster’s social-media following and reaching out to new segments of potential visitors who are less familiar with the county’s offerings.

“We’ll be looking at new technologies and going to market in a fresh new way,” said Harris, declining to disclose specifics for now. “We’re going to implement new ways to reach more segments of visitors.”

Harris also wants Discover Lancaster to tell “a broader story” about what’s available to see and do here. In addition to featuring the county’s iconic businesses, “I’m going to be very interested in the new businesses that people from out of town need to be aware of, to expand our brand story.”

Then, once tourists are here, the question becomes, “How do we make their visit more enjoyable?” said Harris.

“That can be everything from the printed guide, to creating apps to better navigate the area, having special offers on our social media and enhancing our website. Those are some of the things we’re going to do. Technology is going to be more important for any business, including ours,” he said.

Proven record

It adds up to an ambitious agenda, but the two Montgomery County tourist-attraction executives believe Harris is up to the challenge.

“I’m pretty sure Ed will be rather aggressive. I think you’ll see some great strides quickly,” said Al Zone, CEO of Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown and a director of the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

Zone said Harris and his team were instrumental in boosting the zoo’s number of annual visitors from 114,000 in 2012, when Zone became CEO, to more than 700,000 in 2019. That was accomplished in large part by collaborating with other tourism businesses and the board.

Expect the same at Discover Lancaster, said Zone. “I think he’s going to build great bridges for you guys. He’s going to form great partnerships and relationships. And he’s always been a man of his word. He’s definitely going to be missed in Montgomery County,” Zone said.

Michael Taylor, who became general manager at Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia in Plymouth Meeting in 2016, met Harris shortly after moving from neighboring Bucks County to take the Legoland post.

Taylor shared a similar experience: Harris got him connected with the right people to make the attraction thrive, including executives at other attractions who were eager to launch cross-promotions that benefit each other.

“I would not have been as successful without him and his team,” said Taylor. “He helped us drive business to Montgomery County.”

Now Harris is about to begin trying to do the same here – where the tourism industry (in normal times) attracted 8.85 million visitors a year who spent $2.24 billion (58% more than in Montgomery County). That spending led to 16,968 so-called “direct” jobs at hotels, restaurants and attractions, a job count that made tourism the county’s sixth-largest non-farm, private-sector segment of the local economy.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking to deliver a more positive economic impact for the county,” Harris said. “We’re going to make sure we’re a leader in technology when it comes to connecting with visitors. We’re going to be trying new things. And we’re excited to invite more members and partners into the next chapter of Discover Lancaster.”