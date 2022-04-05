The owners of Country Table Restaurant in Mount Joy Borough have decided to close the restaurant and retire after 22 years.

Tom and Rosemarie “Roe” Daly, who have operated the restaurant since 2000, said Tuesday they will shutter the restaurant April 16 and look to sell the property at 720-740 E. Main St. that includes the 200-seat restaurant, a bank and a bake shop.

The bake shop, which is operated by the Dalys’ son and daughter-in-law, will remain open, as will the First Citizen’s Bank branch.

Roe Daly said the decision to close and put the property on the market comes after they spent years looking for someone else to take over.

“Nobody really wants to get into the restaurant business right now,” said Roe Daly. “Finding staff has been challenging, and when you have a large facility, it’s even more challenging.”’

Illustrating the widespread scarcity of restaurant workers, Daly said that within a day of announcing the closure, she was personally contacted by representatives of five other restaurants who asked about hiring some of their roughly 50 employees.

Country Table features traditional Lancaster County “comfort food” made from scratch on the premises. Its lunch and dinner menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, and burgers as well as entrees such as ham loaf, roast beef, and liver and onions. It was also known for its corn pie.

Country Table was originally opened in 1983 by Roy and Fran Sauder. Fran Sauder’s brother, John Buckwalter, bought it in 1990 and ran it until the Dalys took over in 2000. Roe Daly is 58 years old, and her husband is 62.

On Tuesday, the Dalys posted a goodbye message on their website and social media pages.

“We are so grateful for the many years that we have had to serve you and your families, you have become our friends. We have watched your children grow up before our eyes, as you have watched ours,” the message said.

“We know however, that God is not done using this building. Someone, somewhere, will fill it and provide decades more memories with this community,” the message said.

Roe Daly said the restaurant could be offered as a turnkey operation but noted that someone would have to act quickly since they don’t plan to wait long before beginning to sell off equipment.