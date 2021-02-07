When East Lampeter Township Supervisor Ethan Demme talks about helping the struggling business owners on Lincoln Highway East, he’s talking about people such as hotelier Bhavesh Patel.

Demme wants to loosen the zoning of the tourist corridor, where businesses have been devastated by the impact of COVID-19. Beyond what's now possible, which includes hotels, shopping centers, attractions and restaurants, Demme envisions allowing apartments, offices and more.

That way, business owners could add uses that are in greater demand to their site. Or if a business owner wants to sell his property, as Patel wants to do with his Rodeway Inn, next door to Applebee's, he would have more potential buyers to target.

“It’s rough for a lot of the folks in the tourism industry. … Zoning reform isn’t a silver bullet. But it does give a business and a property owner a few more tools in the tool belt to be able to adapt,” Demme said.

The changes could diversify the mix of businesses and look of Lincoln Highway East – the heart of tourism here -- while strengthening the corridor’s tax base, benefiting residents of the township, Conestoga Valley School District and Lancaster County, according to Demme.

Patel, who owns the motel with relatives, expressed an urgent need for zoning relief when he spoke at a recent supervisors meeting.

“I don’t know how much longer we’re going to survive,” Patel told them, noting that the 11-month-old pandemic has slashed the Rodeway’s occupancy rate into “the teens,” roughly a fourth of a healthy level.

“We’re trying to work with our bank. The bank is putting us under pressure. Either we give it back to the bank, and the bank does whatever they need to do with it, or we work something out. We’ve even thought about closing it and boarding it up,” he said.

Efforts to sell the 3.5-acre property, which has an asking price of $4.2 million, haven’t gained traction because of restrictions imposed by its regional commercial (C-3) zoning, Patel said. C-3 zoning focuses on large scale, so-called destination uses.

Rockvale as catalyst

Demme, who began calling for expanding the uses that are automatically allowed (also known as permitted by right) in the C-3 zone in June, and Patel were inspired by the same event - the zoning change of The Shops at Rockvale. It's a half-mile east of the Rodeway across Lincoln Highway East (Route 30).

Rockvale owner Wharton Realty got final approval of its zoning amendment in July. That added multi-family housing, office buildings, grocery stores, convenience stores, retirement living and other uses to those that are permitted by right. But the amendment restricts the 16 extra permitted uses to Rockvale's 65 acres.

“I think it would be fair to everybody who’s going through a similar situation” to have more options for redeveloping or selling their properties, Patel told the supervisors. “If there’s some kind of change,

modification or tweak where the (township) can work with us on the zoning, that would go a long way toward helping us.”

Demme last year informally proposed adding Rockvale’s new uses, as well as all the uses permitted by right in the C-1 (neighborhood commercial) and C-2 (general commercial) districts, to all of C-3. C-3 runs along most of Lincoln Highway East from Hartman Bridge Road to Strasburg Pike.

Among those C-1 and C-2 uses not included in the Rockvale amendment are home improvement stores, places of worship and greenhouses.

The Lancaster County Planning Commission thinks some of that would be a good thing. In endorsing the Rockvale amendment, it recommended giving the new Rockvale options to only the other shopping centers in C-3, said Alex Rohrbaugh, senior planner. These centers include Tanger Outlet, East Towne Centre, Mill Creek Square and Quality Center, he said.

Freedom of choice

Demme said his idea is to give property owners “the most freedom to do what they want with their land, as long as they’re not harming their neighbor … and let them figure it out. I don’t have to be an expert in zoning. I just have to trust the business owners to be the experts on their businesses.”

Demme advocated for giving more permitted uses to landowners and businesspeople in the township’s C-1 and C-2 commercial districts as well, to give them more flexibility to cope with the recession triggered by COVID-19.

“They’re the ones who are incentivized to solve the problem,” he said. “I’d rather have 200 business owners in the commercial district all trying to figure out the best way to solve the problem, rather than a couple supervisors and staff trying to solve it for everyone.”

Such a strategy would channel more development into an area of the township that already has infrastructure in place and space available, taking development pressure off farmland, Demme said.

It also would reinforce the assessed value of C-3 land, supporting the amount of property tax revenue the zone generates, he said.

That value took a hit in 2020, according to the Lancaster County Property Assessment Office. Owners of four properties on Lincoln Highway East -- Rockvale, the Tru by Hilton hotel, the Avid Hotel and the closed Lancaster Family Resort -- successfully appealed their assessed values, lowering their combined value by $17.8 million. Rockvale accounted for $14.8 million of that reduction. As a result, the township, school district and county in the aggregate could get $330,000 less in property tax revenue, based on their combined millage and the decreased property values. Some $245,000 of that setback would fall on the Conestoga Valley School District. However, the school district is contesting the Board of Assessment Appeals' decisions on the Rockvale and Avid property values, challenging them in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, court filings show. So the actual reduction in property tax revenue remains to be seen. As it stands now, $275,000 of the combined drop in tax revenue would be attributable to the Rockvale reassessment, which reduced the outlet center’s value by a stunning 53.0% to $13.1 million, county records show.

Rockvale’s property value has imploded from $63.7 million just three years ago, when it already had lost substantial business to nearby Tanger Outlets and e-commerce retailers.

Arguing last year for the rezoning, Rockvale cited the King of Prussia Town Center as a visitor magnet due to its mix of appealing uses, including apartments, stores, an LA Fitness, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a Wegmans.

“It’s still a destination,” Demme said. “Having all those uses in one site doesn’t make it not a tourist destination.”

‘Not a fit’

But not all of the township supervisors share Demme’s enthusiasm for more lenient zoning in the entire C-3 district.

During discussions of Demme’s proposal at their December meetings, supervisors Glenn Eberly and Dave Buckwalter were cool to the idea of allowing office buildings and multi-family housing, the most prominent of the proposed changes.

Regarding office buildings, for instance, Eberly said: “I don’t see it fitting, to be honest with you. We’ve tried hard to keep that C-3 as a distinct area. Throwing everything else in, we might as well just drop all the zoning and have one big zone.” Buckwalter said, “I’m with Glenn.”

“I am for flexibility, but I’m also concerned about the law of unintended consequences,” said supervisors Chairman Corey Myer. “If we just blanket say, ‘Yep, everything that’s available in this zoning area is now available in this,’ what would that make the area look like? What potentially could happen? That’s a little difficult to say. Clearly these decisions are long-term visionary-type decisions.”

No decision is imminent. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the township’s Industrial & Commercial Development Authority will gather reactions to the proposed rezoning from landowners, businesses, nearby residents and other stakeholders. That process could take six months, Demme estimated.

The research will be part of the authority’s work to implement the township’s Route 30 Streetscape Plan, which seeks to make the busy stretch “an economically vibrant corridor that is safe, efficient and beautiful for local residents and visitors.”

According to Demme, once the stakeholder input is gathered, the supervisors could vote on whether to direct the township staff to create a draft zoning amendment. The draft would be circulated among other municipalities and county planners for comment and discussed at a public hearing, followed by the supervisors voting to approve or reject it.

Sooner the better

That day can’t come fast enough for Patel.

Patel and his relatives bought the site in 2007 for $2.4 million, courthouse records show. The 58-room hotel opened in 1967, according to STR, a data and research firm serving the lodging industry.

Efforts to sell the property have been futile so far, he told the supervisors in December.

German retailer Lidl, which sells groceries, apparel, furniture and appliances, intended to buy it in 2017 and develop its first Lancaster County store there as part of its East Coast rollout, then downsized its growth plan and backed out. (Lidl didn’t need a zoning variance because it sells more than groceries.)

The site, which includes the shuttered Italian Villa East restaurant, has drawn preliminary interest from a convenience store operator and a car wash operator, but those uses are not allowed under the site’s C-3 regional commercial zoning. So those potential suitors went away.

And now that COVID-19 is here, other hoteliers are cold to the site, given the thrashing that the tourism industry is taking from the virus, the costly upgrade the hotel requires and a surplus of hotel rooms in the corridor.

“I don’t know when that market is going to come back. Is it going to be two years? Is it going to be three years? Is it going to be five years?” Patel said. “I don’t know.”