Lancaster County consumers who started the year with a surge of optimism are expressing more pessimism as they worry about the effects of inflation, according to the most recent survey of local consumer sentiment.

The Lancaster County Consumer Sentiment Index score for February was 59.1. It is the lowest score, and among the largest monthly drops, since the survey began in April 2020. The local survey is conducted by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis during the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline.

County residents reflect national consumer attitudes in this latest survey. The United States measure of consumer sentiment recorded its lowest score in a decade, falling six points to 61.7, according to the University of Michigan, which conducts the national survey.

Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, said locally and nationally, households reported worsening personal financial conditions and darkening expectations for the economy. Inflation played a key role in driving sentiment.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the Northeast Region, which includes Lancaster County, consumer prices were up 6.8% in January over the previous year. On an annual basis, the Northeast energy index had a 28.2% increase due mainly to rising gasoline prices, according to the BLS.

Nationally, consumer prices were up 7.5% year over year in January, with gas prices up 40% during the same period, according to the BLS.

Researchers at the University of Michigan reported that the national “impact of higher inflation on personal finances was spontaneously cited by one-third of all consumers, with nearly half of all consumers expecting declines in their inflation adjusted incomes during the coming year.”

Adding to the pessimism was a stated mistrust of both local and national government policy. Comments shared in the county poll echoed these views. The comments and survey results are collected without identifying the respondents.

“Both Republicans and Democrats seem more interested in posturing for political clout than in fixing problems with our economy,” said one respondent, who had a negative business outlook on the next 12 months.

Another respondent with a similar view said, “Inflation is continuing to rise and the federal administration is making that situation worse. Fuel prices are rising with no end in sight. They are also widening the social-political divide.”

Gas prices are expected to peak in May and fall or level off by the end of year, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in January.

Consumer spending is responsible for nearly 70% of the economy, so economists are watching consumer sentiment as to whether it signals growth this year. There is “strong concern” over whether consumers will drive growth, Young wrote in her report on the February numbers.

Young pointed out that two data points, however, potentially counter the concern that consumers won’t drive growth this year: strong retail sales and the core segment of the county that is still optimistic.

Retail sales continue to be strong despite consumer apprehension. U.S. Census Bureau reported retail sales increased 3.8% in January. Young wrote in her report that the sales data suggests consumers are not necessarily adopting more conservative spending patterns that align with their darkened attitudes.

In the county poll, she pointed out, there is a core segment of respondents who have been unwavering in their optimism.

Over the past few months, about 25% of respondents consistently expect the local economy to improve over the coming 12 months and at least 70% expect conditions to be a mix of good and bad.

“There is something special in Lancaster city,” said one older, optimistic respondent. "I don't know about the rest of the county. I’m still concerned that there might be excessively too many apartment complexes built or planned.”

Another younger responder pointed to the strong spending in tourism and the strong manufacturing base of the county as a reason for optimism.

There’s also optimism in the construction sector.

Economist Anirban Basu of the Sage Policy Group in Baltimore said this year will be a year of growth for the industry in Lancaster County and the region.

“But the economy will remain unbalanced, with supply struggling to keep up with demand,” he said in his annual presentation at ABC Keystone’s recent economic breakfast. “Along with rising wages amidst the Great Resignation, that translates into higher than average economywide inflation in 2022.”

Emerging from the pandemic has been bumpy, Young wrote.

“The mixed signals from consumers and the disconnect between their spending and attitudes amplify the uncertainty of how economic conditions will unfold this year,” Young wrote.

Young had previously cautioned that the ongoing weakness of current financial conditions for Lancaster County households is a point of concern.

Last month, Lancaster County residents bucked the national trend that continues to see confidence decrease. The Lancaster County Consumer Sentiment Index rose 7.3 points to 73.5 since its low of 66.2 in November. The national measure fell slightly from December to January to 65.9.

Lancaster consumers generally have had a rosier outlook through the pandemic. Economist Adam Ozimek said last month that rosy outlook might be attributed to Lancaster growing faster than other parts of Pennsylvania and because the county is seen as a desirable and affordable place to live.