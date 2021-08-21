Consumer confidence in Lancaster County plunged in August to its lowest point of the pandemic, undercut by concerns about inflation and the recent emergence of COVID-19’s delta variant, a new survey found.

The results are worrisome as they cast some doubt on the impact a key economic driver – consumer spending – will have in powering the economic recovery through the last third of the year.

The monthly Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled nearly 15 points to 72.6 from July’s 87.2, the biggest drop since the local survey was started in April 2020, the first full month of the pandemic.

Both of the index’s two components reflected the eroding level of confidence in Lancaster County, explained Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

One component is current conditions, which measures the respondents’ attitudes about their personal household finances and making large household purchases. This measure “continued its downward slide for the fourth consecutive month,” Young said.

The second component, a measure of future expectations, “had been gaining ground, reaching a 12-month high in July, but plummeted 18 points this month,” she said in a statement Friday. But the mood swing was mostly due to sagging short-term expectations, not long term.

Until the August index score was released, the Lancaster County index’s previous nadir was set in May 2020 at 73.7. The runner-up had been April 2020 at 74.6. Spring of 2020, of course, was when the pandemic caused the most economic havoc.

The local index’s peak score is 94.4, set in April 2021, a time when the economic recovery was gaining momentum and COVID-19 cases were dwindling.

As Lancaster County consumer confidence imploded in August, so did consumer confidence nationwide. It shrank to 70.2 -- once again, weaker than the county’s -- from July’s 80.8. Since the local index’s inception, the local score has surpassed the national figure every month but one.

Consumer confidence is important to measure because it’s among the few forward-looking economic indicators, signaling how willing consumers will be to spend in the future. That’s significant since consumer spending is the biggest generator of economic activity by far.

The local survey is conducted by the center during the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s crafted to produce results that can be compared to the national level of consumer confidence, measured by the University of Michigan.

Young indicated that this latest local survey, which was built on 696 usable responses, extends a concerning trend in Lancaster County – a four-month stretch of “faltering” consumer confidence.

“The August results,” she said, “suggest a weariness on the part of county households and reinforce growing apprehension over the speed at which the economy can emerge from the damage caused by ongoing pandemic conditions.”

That’s important, Young said, because it raises “concerns over the role consumer spending will play in fueling (economic) growth in the second half of this year.”

For instance, when asked to predict business conditions in Lancaster County during the next year, many survey respondents had dour outlooks. Respondents are not asked for their names.

One respondent, offering an opinion shared by many other respondents, expressed concern about “increased COVID (cases) as a result of people unwilling to get vaccinated.” “Whether the COVID-19 pandemic worsens or improves will make all the difference,” said another.

Others pointed to the increasing cost of living – a second view voiced by many. “Inflation is starting to set in, with rising prices for food and (other) basic needs.” Said another, “Food, medication, rent and gas going up.”

Not all had a pessimistic view, however.

One respondent had an upbeat outlook, with the caveat, “as long as there isn’t another shutdown.” Another optimist had a different caveat: “(It) depends if government holds taxes to (their) present level.” A third offered a unique rationale: “After this crazy year, there can be nowhere to go but up, right? Right??”