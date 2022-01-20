Consumers aren’t buying the top-of-the-line appliances like they used to at Gochnauer’s Appliances in East Petersburg, but they are spending the same amount of money.

Demand for appliances has grown through the pandemic, said owner Adam Gochnauer. Despite, or maybe because of inflation, demand is high and Gochnauer finds himself working harder than ever to locate washers, dryers and refrigerators from suppliers all over the country. His warehouse is filled with more appliances than ever in his 39 years in the business - quadruple what he would have had in 2019 because he is trying to get his hands on everything he can to ensure customer find what they need in stock.

“The last year and half has been considerably different,” Gochanuer said. “It’s a whole different world. We’ve had inflation and price increases and we’ve never had a supply chain like this before.”

Gochnauer thinks customer demand is high, in part, because people see prices rising and want to buy before they go higher.

Consumers’ willingness to spend at Lancaster County businesses like Gochnauer’s Appliances is reflected in the latest local measure of consumer sentiment.

In Lancaster County, confidence is rebounding from a low in November, according to survey results released this week. Lancaster is bucking a national trend that continues to see confidence decrease. The Lancaster County Consumer Sentiment Index rose 7.3 points to 73.5 since its low of 66.2 in November. The national measure fell slightly from December to January to 65.9.

Big-ticket purchases such as appliances figure prominently in measures of consumer confidence, which is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment can lag a month but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.

Nearly 1 in 4 respondents to the local survey indicated their financial conditions were worse off compared to a year ago, which is comparable to the start of the pandemic, according to the Center for Regional Analysis, which is part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. The center conducts the Lancaster survey so that it can be compared to the national survey that is conducted by the University of Michigan.

But fewer respondents were apprehensive about where Lancaster County’s economy is headed. In January’s survey 25% expected the local economy to be “somewhat bad” or “bad” in the coming 12 months. This share dropped to 17% when the outlook extends over the medium term.

Local optimistic trend continues

The 22-month-old survey shows Lancastrians tended to be rosier in their outlook through the pandemic.

“It is hard to be sure given that the data is only a few years old, but it seems to me that the general trend in the data is that Lancaster County residents tend to be more confident in the economy most of the time,” said Adam Ozimek, an economist for Upwork who is based in Lancaster. “The newest datapoint doesn't look like a departure, but a continuation of that general trend.”

Generally, Ozimek said, Lancaster ranks high on quality of life ratings.

“Compared to a lot of Pennsylvania and other parts of the Northeast, our population is growing faster as people see this as a desirable and affordable place to live,” he said. “I would say being above average on quality of life dimensions and the generally healthy economy could help explain the greater optimism here.”

Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, said optimism among many downtown merchants remains high. Another variant of the coronavirus could change that attitude but for now the merchants have been buoyed by community support and some pandemic aid.

“During the pandemic the local community really stepped up to support our businesses,” he said. “We saw more businesses open than close during the pandemic. The few that did close, for the most part, another opened behind them.”

Snively credited the optimism and survival to Lancaster’s ingrained entrepreneurial spirit and a sense that the community takes care of its own. Now local businesses are facing staffing shortages, something that could hamper their continued rebound.

At Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township, Marketing Director Monica Trego said stores fared well in the fourth quarter. Sales data was not available but she said traffic was up over 2019 and 2020.

She said the challenge for retailers continues to be staffing.

Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, cautioned in the report that the ongoing weakness of current financial conditions for Lancaster County households is a point of concern. Survey responders in the local poll echoed national concern over inflation, which last month reached 7%.

“This month’s uptick in the county’s consumer sentiment is a promising counterpoint to this national picture,” wrote Young. “However, it needs to be followed by several more months of improvement to set a positive tone to local consumer demand in 2022.”

The local survey is conducted by the Center for Regional Analysis during the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline.