Groundbreaking was held Friday for Stadium Row apartments, the first substantial apartment building for the general public to be constructed from the ground up in the city since 1963.
The $18 million project, which will take 12 months to construct, will create 104 upscale apartments at 816 N. Prince St., next to Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Being built behind WellSpan Philhaven’s mental health facility, Stadium Row brings a better use to land that most recently has been home to five storage sheds, project officials said.
The development will enable the 2.7-acre site to generate more property-tax revenue and will move the city closer to its goal of adding 2,500 housing units by 2030.
The four-story project, being developed by Lancaster city resident Ben Lesher, his sister and their parents, will consist of a 97,000-square-foot structure plus 104 parking spaces. No government dollars are involved in the project financing, officials said.
Ranging in size from 461 square feet to 1,000 square feet, Stadium Row's apartments will come in five layouts — a pair of studio layouts, a pair of one-bedroom layouts and one two-bedroom layout.
The project will provide “modern apartment living” with “urban amenities,” said Lesher. Rents have yet to be finalized.
LNP reported last April that the apartment project was being proposed. But until Friday, a project pricetag and the name of the lead individual in the Strong & Detweiler family partnership developing the site had not been disclosed.