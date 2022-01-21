In June 2019, Willow Valley Communities announced plans to partner with Lancaster Equity on a renovation of Southern Market. At the same time it said it would build a “multi-story mixed use complex” across the street. In December 2020, Willow Valley said the latter project at the former LNP production building at the northwest corner of South Queen and West Vine streets would be a $90 million 147-apartment 20-story high rise – the tallest building in the city – called Mosaic.

After getting several key approvals, the final plan for Mosaic is still subject to review by the city planning commission, which John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Development Corp., said could come in the next several months. Although Willow Valley could soon have the final go-ahead, the earliest construction might start is late this year since Swanson said Willow Valley first wants to get commitments on at least 70% of its units.

“Our process is to sell and then build, not build and then try to sell,” Swanson said.

In its marketing materials for Mosaic, Willow Valley plays up its proximity to Southern Market. On the Willow Valley website, Southern Market features prominently in the foreground of a rendering of Mosaic. And a description of life at Mosaic begins, “Travel the culinary globe, just across the street from the revitalized Southern Market food hall.”