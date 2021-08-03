Construction of two downtown Lancaster housing projects is set to begin in the coming months, despite delays caused by the rising cost and uncertain availability of construction materials, a project partner says.

Eberly Myers LLC intends to start constructing 63 units in historic warehouses on North Prince Street by year-end and start constructing a six-story, 51-unit apartment building on North Queen Street by spring 2022.

“This is not the easiest business environment to be trudging through…,” said company co-owner Benjamin Myers. “The last thing I want to do is start construction and then have to stall in the middle because I don’t have the materials on site.”

The two ventures are among 10 housing projects proposed or under construction in the city since mid-2019 in response to a persistent shortage of market-rate and affordable housing.

In the 200 block of North Prince Street, Eberly Myers intends to develop housing in two historic warehouses. The units will go above I Am Limitless fitness center at 221 N. Prince St. and Roburrito’s burrito restaurant at 227 N. Prince St.

The housing will consist of 29 shared-living units (the first such units in the county for the general public) and 34 apartments (studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units). Affordable housing will be provided in both apartment and shared-living formats.

The North Prince Street project was in the news two weeks ago when the state Department of Community & Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission approved $250,000 in historic preservation tax credits for it.

In a July 19 press release announcing the credits, the state said the warehouses would become student housing. But last week, the state said its press release had misstated the housing use; they'll be rented to the general public.

Myers initially had pegged the project cost at more than $10 million. Last week he said the shortage of construction materials “definitely bumps up” the project cost, “but I don’t know where the bump stops. We are working on updating the hard costs now.”

He believes the units will be ready for occupancy by the end of 2022 -- a year later than the initial timeline.

A block to the east, the three owners of Eberly Myers are joining with local contractor Steve Risk to develop the six-story building at 215 N. Queen St., once the site of the Empire TV building, which collapsed in 2010.

Initially, the partners hoped to start construction in spring of 2021, with occupancy in summer of 2022. The new timeline pushes the start and finish of construction back a year.

“The sooner we can get started, the better. But the economics have to make sense. We have to have cost certainty before we can do that,” Myers said.

The project initially carried a price tag exceeding $9 million; the surge in material costs pushed that about 20% higher, which made the project as designed “unfeasible. It sucks the wind right out of the sails,” he said.

To cope with the escalating costs, Myers said the developers are considering structural design changes. These won’t alter the building’s appearance, which already has won city approval, but most likely will require submitting a new land-development plan to the city for approval, he said.

“We’re committed to finding a solution that allows us to move forward,” Myers said.