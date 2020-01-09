Construction of two extended-stay hotels on Lincoln Highway East opposite Tanger Outlets is expected to begin in early 2021, subject to various governmental approvals, project officials said Thursday.
The developer, SSN Hotels, plans to first build the 109-room Hyatt House hotel at the rear of the property, which would take about 12 months.
The timetable for constructing the 96-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott at the front of the parcel remains to be determined, they said. It could begin either while the Hyatt's construction is underway or after it's completed.
Brent Good, senior project manager for landscape architects and engineers ELA Group, and Matt Ott, owner of Modus Construction, spoke with LNP after they successfully sought zoning relief for the project from the East Lampeter Township Zoning Hearing Board.
Good told the board that the project would be "aesthetically pleasing," with attractive buildings and extensive landscaping. "It will not be a detriment to the area," he said.
Following the meeting, Good noted that the proposal next needs to clear several hurdles, including obtaining more approvals from the township and permits from the state Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Protection.
The project needs to be approved by the township supervisors as a conditional use, since its total room count would exceed 200, said Good. A land development plan also would need the supervisors' approval.
These requests are expected to be filed with the township late next week. The township's planners would review the requests and make recommendations before the supervisors consider them.
At Thursday's meeting, the zoners voted 3-0 to grant a special exception to allow the extended-stay hotels in a commercial C-3 district. (In its initial application for a special exception, SSN erroneously said the Hyatt would be a conventional hotel. SSN subsequently revised the application.)
The zoners also voted 3-0 to grant SSN a variance allowing it to have one parking space for a delivery van at each hotel instead of the required two.
SSN had requested a height variance too, because the peak of the Hyatt would be 62 feet, higher than the 60-foot limit for hotels. But board solicitor Robert Sisko explained the variance wasn't needed, as extended-stay hotel height is capped at 70 feet, the height limit for buildings other than conventional hotels.
LNP reported last week that SSN, based in Wilmington, Delaware, is proposing to construct the pair of four-story hotels at 2205-2217 Lincoln Highway East.
The 6.9-acre site, between a Sonic Drive-In and the Humane League of Lancaster County, is home to Tony Wang's Chinese restaurant, beer distributor Lincoln Beverage and Sam's Man Cave. The parcel also has an empty commercial building, two small houses and a wooded area.
The hotels would cost a total of approximately $32 million to $35 million to develop, according to two other hotel developers, who requested anonymity to discuss someone else’s project.