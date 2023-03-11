Anchor Lancaster welcomes Connor Doyle as a case worker. Mr. Doyle graduated from Lancaster Bible College. Adding case management to the variety of services provided by Anchor Lancaster enhances and broadens the available assistance the non-profit provides to the community. Mr. Doyle works with guests and other local agencies to access housing, employment, social services, and other essential needs.

Anchor Lancaster provided 30,000 meals to our hungry neighbors, 4,000 showers to our unsheltered neighbors, in addition to serving 170 unique individuals through the Winter Warming Center in 2022.

