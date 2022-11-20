For Manheim Township-based Conestoga Tours, a journey that began on the streets of Lancaster County generations ago and stretched to the edges of the continent is coming to an end.

The bus tour company, based at 1619 Manheim Pike, will cease operations Dec. 28, after its final trips to holiday attractions around the northeast, another casualty in a business sector ravaged by the pandemic.

Nearly 50% of motorcoach companies closed for good during the pandemic, according to the American Bus Association. There were 3,878 motorcoach companies in the U.S. in December 2019 and today there are 1,993, show tallies maintained by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

While there has been some recovery for the companies that remain, challenges like a labor shortage and rising fuel costs continue, according to Pete Pantuso, president of the American Bus Association.

“This pulled the wheels out from everybody,” Pantuso said.

Including Conestoga Tours.

Its longtime president, Tom Meredith Jr., 69, said Conestoga’s business came back strong after the pandemic eased. But, with many of the existing motorcoach companies struggling, he couldn’t find a buyer.

“If it had been a different climate, I think a lot of them would have been interested in expanding their business,” Meredith said.

So, set on entering his own retirement, he’s decided to close the company.

From Amish country to Hollywood

Conestoga Tours was known for transporting travelers on trips from Lancaster County to destinations from Cape Cod to the Pacific Coast, with meals and attractions included. It evolved out of the Conestoga Transportation Co., which ran public transit around Lancaster County until 1976. It previously operated as Conestoga Traction Co., when it operated trolleys from the turn of the century until 1947.

Around 1960, the company started offering bus tours of Amish country for the growing number of tourists coming to the area. The idea came from Meredith’s father, who would become the company’s president.

At the same time, car ownership was on the rise and the days of for-profit public transit were coming to an end. Red Rose Transit Authority, a public entity, took over the transit system from the company, using public funds to help pay for service.

Conestoga focused on charter service and the Amish tours. But the accident at Three Mile Island and a polio outbreak in 1979 led Meredith Jr. to expand the tours to destinations in other cities and states.

The overnight trips attracted travelers who wanted to see the country without having to worry about transportation or hotel arrangements. With a large number of retirees eager to travel, and good income levels, Lancaster County proved to be a strong market for the tours.

“For a bus company, our location couldn’t be any better,” Meredith said.

When casino gambling came to Atlantic City in 1978, it was a boon for all bus operators in the region, including Conestoga Tours, which ran three trips a day.

The company also had a successful charter business, carrying school trips to historic sites from Boston to Washington, and several local college athletic teams.

In 1984, Meredith’s father died. He took over the company in partnership with his brother-in-law, Darrell Gerke. Gerke oversaw the logistics of owning, maintaining and staffing a bus fleet.

At its peak, the company had about 60 employees, with half of them drivers. Today it has just three full-time employees, including Meredith.

In 1985, a Conestoga Tours bus appeared briefly in the movie “Witness.” In the scene, actor Harrison Ford’s character Detective John Book – who blends into the Amish community – threatens a tourist who wants to take his picture. The opportunity came because Conestoga Tours was transporting crew members during the shoot.

“In 40 years, no one will remember Conestoga Tours, but they’ll still be watching the movie,” Meredith said.

Up until 1986, the family owned two bus companies – Conestoga Tours and Penn Highway Transit. Conestoga was less profitable, so they closed it and renamed Penn Highway Transit to continue the name.

Pandemic problems

After Pennsylvania opened its first casino in 2006, the trips to Atlantic City became less frequent. But Conestoga still ran hundreds of trips each year to places like the Baltimore Aquarium, Cape Cod and Niagara Falls.

In 2015, the company sold its fleet of buses and stopped offering charters. Gerke retired, but Meredith still wanted to continue the tour business. The tours continued almost unchanged, with another coach company operating buses purchased from Conestoga.

Then the pandemic decimated the tour business.

The American Bus Association believes that bus travel for 2022 will still be 30% less than it was before the pandemic because there were fewer school trips in the spring. Schools typically schedule their trips far in advance, Pantuso said, and in late 2021 variants were more prevalent. The pandemic also amplified an existing driver shortage and has led to ongoing parts shortages. The war in Ukraine has also hurt by causing spikes in fuel costs.

In Pennsylvania, there is a shortage of buses on the road, according to Tammy Wolf-Baker, Pennsylvania Bus Association chairwoman and co-owner of York County-based Wolf’s Bus Lines. Some companies that survived the pandemic are unable to operate their full fleets because they do not have the drivers, mechanics and parts, she said.

Wolf-Baker, who also plans tours, said that tour operators face other challenges – rising costs for hotels, meals and attractions.

“Pricing has gone up, and that’s what we’re all faced with,” Wolf-Baker said.

Some have wondered if loss of bus tour companies and the problems they face will lead to a permanent shift away from past patterns. For example, in October, a major attraction for bus tours in Lancaster County - Sight & Sound Theatre - reported that while overall ticket sales for “David” were on par with pre-COVID sales, the number of group sales, often to bus tours, had shrunk considerably.

The vitality of local tourism is important because the industry is a pillar of the county economy. Lancaster County’s tourism has a $3 billion annual economic impact in the county, supporting more than 25,000 jobs, according to Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism bureau.

Conestoga recovered most of its pre-pandemic business, running 100,000 miles worth of tours in 2022. When Meredith decided to retire, he courted other bus operators to see if they would be interested in buying the business. While the company had no buses to sell, he stressed to potential buyers that a tour division could help them generate more revenue from their existing fleet.

“I thought that might be interesting to a bus company, to pick up that kind of business. But I couldn’t find anybody to do it,” Meredith said.

Wolf-Baker said the fact that Conestoga had no buses may have also hurt its sales prospects, citing the shortage of buses and drivers.

“Right now, we just have enough to keep our regular business running,” she said.

Meredith agreed that it would have been easier to sell the tour business if it still had its own buses and drivers.

Knowing that the company’s history is coming to an end after a century has been difficult for the second-generation owner. The company is now preparing for its final tours to holiday attractions in New York and New England.

But as he prepares to retire, Meredith says he’s proud that he was able to transport so many people to destinations across the country they would have been unable to drive to themselves.

“It’s been a fabulous ride,” he said.