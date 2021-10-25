Is prominent real estate investor and businessman Rob Ecklin Jr. operating the stately Conestoga House & Gardens on Marietta Avenue the same way that a local foundation did for decades?

Or is he running the event destination and formal gardens differently, as the Lancaster Township zoning officer says, generating excessive noise and traffic, to the detriment of its neighbors in School Lane Hills?

These are the questions before the township Zoning Hearing Board, which is expected to announce its answers at its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the township office, 1240 Maple Ave.

And the response will hinge on whether the zoners believe Ecklin has stayed within a 1982 ruling by the zoners about permissible activities at the property or strayed outside it.

The issue was scrutinized in July, when the board held a 2½-hour hearing on the topic. The session was prompted by zoning officer Tom Daniels citing Ecklin for violating the township zoning ordinance by hosting weddings on the property, an activity which the James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation expressly avoided.

Ecklin appealed the citation to the zoners. If the zoners on Tuesday uphold the citation, Ecklin can next appeal to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. And as long as Ecklin has an appeal pending, he can continue to hold weddings at Conestoga House without running afoul of the township zoning ordinance, explained township solicitor Matthew Creme Jr.

Only if the citation would be upheld, and Ecklin would choose not to appeal to county court or would do so unsuccessfully, and then host a wedding anyway, could the board file an enforcement action with a district judge. Under that scenario, the district judge could impose a fine of up to $500 a day for each day Conestoga House hosted a wedding.

Lacks permission

Daniels alleges Ecklin is operating the historic Conestoga House as a commercial recreational facility without first getting the township’s approval to do so.

In Daniels’ view, Ecklin needs to get permission via securing a special exception from the board to operate such a facility in the township’s R-1 residential zoning district, which includes the Conestoga House at 1608 Marietta Ave.

“We had informed (Ecklin) on more than one occasion that wedding venues are not a permitted use in the R-1 district,” Daniels said at the July meeting.

Ecklin, a township resident who acquired the site for $755,000 in March 2020 from the James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation, contends no permission is needed. “We don’t look at weddings any differently than our garden tours,” he said at the meeting.

But Ecklin does need the wedding revenue, to help offset the $400,000 to $500,000 it costs annually to run the property, he said. That’s also why he’s started charging $10 per person for garden tours; the foundation offered garden tours at no charge.

“We knew going in that this was not going to be a profitable venture right out of the box,” said Ecklin, who owns other historic properties including the Griest Building, Residences at Stevens School and the former Maple Grove Mill. “Our hope is over the years we’d be able to build income to at least break even.”

Setting the precedent

All parties agree that the key to the dispute is a 1982 decision by the township allowing the foundation to host certain types of events at the 7.8-acre property. Where the parties diverge, however, is whether Ecklin is complying with it.

At the July meeting, Daniels said the zoners in 1982 approved a special exception for the foundation to operate Conestoga House under the category of “other similar public facilities” such as firehouses and municipal buildings. The decision limited Conestoga House’s uses to those serving the foundation’s purposes as a nonprofit.

So the foundation marketed the property as a place for nonprofits to hold events such as benefits, fundraisers, retreats, small conferences, and educational and horticultural gatherings, specifically noting “that neither the house nor the gardens are available for private or family parties, weddings or wedding receptions.”

Under questioning by Ecklin’s attorney, Mel Newcomer, Daniels acknowledged that the 1982 decision – as opposed to the marketing brochure -- does not specifically exclude weddings. But Daniels balked at Newcomer’s suggestion that the wedding exclusion was the foundation’s choice, not something laid out by the zoning ordinance. “I think that’s completely wrong,” Daniels replied.

Newcomer then questioned a 50-year Conestoga House employee, Larry Wettig, who testified that although the types of users have broadened under Ecklin, the activities there are “basically the same” as they were during the foundation’s ownership.

When the foundation owned Conestoga House, Wettig explained, it hosted events that drew as many as nearly 500 people. Users included local colleges, Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster Summer Arts Festival and Fulton Opera House, among others, which sometimes erected large tents and stages, and hired rock bands for entertainment, he said.

Ecklin said he hopes to hold 30 to 40 outdoor events at Conestoga House per year, spring through fall, a quantity similar to the number there during the foundation’s ownership. (Indoor events are minimal, he said, as the nearly 10,000-square-foot house needs $1.8 million in renovations.)

Attendance at the outdoor events is capped at 300 people and sound at its origin (such as a public address system’s audio speaker) is no more than 75 decibels, he said. That’s roughly the level of a vacuum cleaner.

Neighbors demur

Conestoga House’s neighbors at the meeting, however, perceived the level of traffic and noise differently than Ecklin described. Among the seven skeptics to comment was Linda Eshleman, 1514 Marietta Ave.

She told the zoners that she could hear the music being played during a Conestoga House wedding reception inside her house, prompting her to call the police. “I would challenge that it was the sound of a vacuum cleaner,” Eshleman said. “I would never call the cops on a vacuum cleaner.”

Webb Cook, 185 River Drive, disputed Ecklin’s claim that the use today is the same as prescribed in 1982. “I’ve lived there since 2015. The use is not identical,” he said, citing the size, nature and frequency of events. “There’s a lot more going on at Conestoga House now than there ever was.”

Echoing Cook’s account was Linda Sweeney, 177 River Drive, who’s lived there since 2002. “There’s definitely been a change in the size and the frequency of these events. … I’m making a very heartfelt plea to preserve the character of the residential neighborhood.”