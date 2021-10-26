It appears any large weddings won’t be held at the historic Conestoga House property anytime soon, after the Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board upheld a citation its new owner received for holding large events.

The ruling means Rob Ecklin Jr. can’t continue to use the historic property for anything other than what was laid out in a 1982 ruling that stipulated the owners at the time could use the building only for activities related to its nonprofit work.

In 2020 the James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation sold the historic 7.8-acre property at 1608 Marietta Ave. for $755,000.

However, the township’s enforcement of the violation issued to Ecklin could be put on hold if he appeals the zoning board’s decision to the Court of Common Pleas.

“We've been consistent all along that it's a beautiful property in our area, and for those who want to enjoy it should continue to do so,” Ecklin said. “It's been used for events for many decades now, and it's our goal to continue” that.

Tuesday night, Ecklin told LNP | LancasterOnline he had not decided on whether to appeal the zoning board’s decision, but said he did not have any wedding events currently booked.

Ecklin also confirmed that he had already withdrawn an application weeks ago seeking a special exception and variance for the property that would allow the property to be used for commercial or recreational use.

Currently, the property is zoned for residential use.

Ecklin declined to comment on the reasons for the withdrawal of the application.

John Metzger, chair of the Lancaster Township zoning hearing board, said the board denied Ecklin’s appeal because his use of the property was different than the foundation’s.

“He might’ve thought in a legitimate way they were (the same), but we decided that we did not feel they were,” Metzger said.

The zoning board hearing was packed with interested township residents, and many appeared surprised when the board began the meeting, immediately voted to deny Ecklin’s appeal and adjourned shortly after.

A rich history

The Conestoga House dates to the 18th century, when it was used as a tavern for traders traversing the state, according to the property’s website. It became an inn in the 1840s.

In 1927, James Hale and Louise McClure Steinman bought and remodeled the property. The Steinman family used it as a private residence for decades, and later the foundation that owned it offered up the property for free public tours.

The Steinman family owns Steinman Communications, parent company of LNP Media Group.

In a July zoning board hearing, Ecklin argued he needed to host weddings and larger events to offset the $500,000-a-year cost to run the property. As the new owner, Ecklin also began to charge $10 for tours of the Conestoga House to generate revenue.

Ecklin’s attorney, Mel Newcomer, argued to the zoning board that the 1982 ruling of what operators could do with the property did not rule out weddings, but that limitation was self-imposed by the James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation.

Newcomer also questioned a longtime Conestoga House employee, who said the previous operators did host larger events with nearly 500 people that were similar to weddings.