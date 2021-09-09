The only Walgreens in Lancaster County closed indefinitely at about 10 a.m. Thursday when its computer network crashed, according to the company.

The 1262 Lititz Pike store, in the Golden Triangle shopping center, also had to close temporarily in August for the same reason, an employee and a customer said. On Sunday, the store’s pharmacy, photo-printing service and online ordering for curbside pickup went dark, a sign on the front door said.

Customers who approached the front door Thursday, only to find it locked, voiced frustration at the surprise shutdown. A sign on the front door directed customers who need to pick up prescriptions to the nearest Walgreens, which is in York.

The 14,800-square-foot Lancaster store opened in 2007 where a Chi-Chi’s restaurant once stood. Illinois-based Walgreens is the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain, with more than 9,000 locations, trailing only CVS.