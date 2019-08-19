Leading from the middle has become a prevalent theme as the exodus of baby boomers from the workforce continues to add pressure on companies to groom managers and leaders for the future.

With a purported 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day, millions of them are leaving the workforce, many of whom hold mid- and upper-level management positions.

According to the Pew Research Center, 2017 marked the changing of the guard with 56 million millennials in the American labor force, compared to 53 million Gen Xers.

A recent Inc.com article by John Boitnolt suggests this is a seismic shift affecting midlevel management needs on a global scale, creating leadership talent demands that will draw over one- fourth of all millennials currently in the work force to enter the management ranks earlier than anticipated.

U.S companies recognize this pool of young, capable talent and are spending a tremendous amount of time and resources coaching and mentoring them in order to build a leadership foundation that is sustainable for the future.

All businesses face the challenge of developing the next generation of leaders, but for small and midsized companies, it’s even more difficult as dedicated resources in this area often are lacking.

But an abundance of research points to those leaders who are capable of building quality relationships with others are also building the most successful organizations.

Earning respect and trust at all levels of a company is now one of the most important determinants of organizational success.

Companies are cultivating leadership talent by utilizing self-assessment tools to gain essential learnings about their existing management teams with the intention of recruiting, mentoring and integrating new leadership talent with similar characteristics.

Learning how they think, why they behave the way they do, and how they make decisions uncovers areas we all subconsciously mask off.

Several tools, such as Gallup’s Strengthsfinder 2.0, LPI 360 andWiley & Sons DiSC, used in combination with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator can ensure owners, stakeholders and aspiring leaders an invaluable baseline from which to work.

As we meet with our High Center members and facilitate similar conversations about leadership challenges they face, a common barrier regarding self-assessments often appears in that leaders at all levels of an organization may show reluctance to be vulnerable.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Not surprisingly, this relates directly to how Authentic Leadership Theory continues to gain mainstream attention, both from a research standpoint and from well-known business culture experts.

Authentic Leadership Theory focuses on intrapersonal perspective, or what goes on within the leader, incorporating the leader’s self-knowledge, self-understanding as well as how they self-regulate.

According to Peter Northouse’s writings on authentic leadership, we must consider the interpersonal process, because interactions between leaders and followers is a reciprocal process, as leaders affect followers and followers affect leaders.

So in order to fully grasp the value of authentic leadership, it’s imperative for leaders to have a strong understanding of self.

And while many locally owned companies in our area are doing great work in the area of leadership development by transforming their approach or adopting a new leadership program, it’s also imperative companies stay the course, and do not revert back to the old ways of doing things.

Market conditions or C-suite changes should not be a distraction, as drifting away from a leadership improvement plan or talent development program likely will affect a company’s ability to grow and compete in the face of increased demand for leadership talent.

• Bryan Kelley is managing director of new markets at The High Center at Elizabethtown College.