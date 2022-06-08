Community First Fund has gotten into retail banking with the opening of a credit union in Lancaster city.

The Community First Fund Credit Union at 51 S. Duke St. offers a full slate of retail banking services and says it “aims to create financial equity and economic mobility through wealth building opportunities for individuals, families and entrepreneurs, especially African Americans, Latinos, immigrants and women.”

Lancaster-based Community First Fund is a nonprofit community development financial institution that has previously focused on supporting businesses in low-income communities. It operates in 20 counties across southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Community First Fund accelerated its plans for opening a new credit union after it received a $10 million donation in December 2020 from MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Credit unions are financial cooperatives that offer traditional banking services but are created, owned, and operated by its members. Their nonprofit status means they are exempt from paying corporate income tax on earnings.

Community First Fund marked the opening of the credit union with a ribbon cutting ceremony late Friday morning where speakers included state Rep. Mike Sturla and Dan Betancourt, president and CEO of Community First Fund and Community First Fund Credit Union.

The branch is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.