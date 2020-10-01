Community First Fund has received three grants totaling $2.85 million from the U.S. Treasury Department, which will allow the nonprofit to increase its lending in several ways.

The annual grants, announced Wednesday, in aggregate are the most that Community First Fund has ever received from the Treasury Department under its Community Development Financial Institutions program. The program funds entities such as Community First Fund so they can provide small businesses in underserved communities access to capital that they need to open, grow and prosper.

The biggest portion, $1.85 million, will support Community First Fund’s ongoing participation in the Treasury program’s Healthy Food Financing initiative. This supports new and recently opened grocery stores, corner stores, bodegas and other ventures in low-income communities.

Some $900,000 will be used to boost Lancaster-based Community First Fund’s basic mission over three years across its 20-county market. The final $100,000 is earmarked for projects in Philadelphia under the Treasury Department’s Persistent Poverty Counties program.

Community First Fund has a $69.7 million loan portfolio and about 1,100 borrowers.