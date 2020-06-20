Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe has opened in Lancaster, taking a spot on Pearl Street its owners had been using as a prep kitchen for their other restaurant.

Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe at 420 Pearl St. has seating for about 20 but is now open for takeout only because of restrictions restaurant dining meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, soups and salads, including breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks. The cafe is owned by Mark and Rachael Reinmiller, who also own Commonwealth on Queen at 301 N. Queen St.

