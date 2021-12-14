Due to a court ruling issued Monday, Manheim Township’s Board of Commissioners may need to revisit its decision two years ago to approve the 76-acre Oregon Village development plan.

The state’s appeals court on Monday reversed an earlier decision that kept the township’s approval for the development intact.

The Commonwealth Court on Monday ruled mainly in favor of Mary Bolinger, who argued before the court in September that the township and developer incorrectly did not consider her nearby bed-and-breakfast, Olde Oregon Farmhouse, “historic,” a consideration stipulated in the Oregon Village site’s zoning ordinance. Bolinger has argued that her bed-and-breakfast is historic and, as such under the township zoning rules developers have an obligation to protect and preserve her property. This could open discussion about traffic and other impacts of the development.

Oregon Village is a $120 million development on Oregon Pike. The project would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop farmland into housing and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the supermarket into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built. It was first proposed in 2016 by the five Hurst brothers, who include the owners of Oregon Dairy.

The Commonwealth Court’s three-judge panel agreed with the lower court’s decision that the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners did not properly deal with the question of whether Bolinger’s Victorian bed-and-breakfast should have been marked in their development plan as historic. But the Commonwealth Court judges said the Common Pleas judge went too far in making the judgment for the board that Bolinger failed to prove nearby bed-and-breakfast was a historic property.

The township and Oregon Village’s developers, all defendants in the lawsuit, may appeal Monday’s decision to the state Supreme Court within 30 days, according to state law.

If the township and/or Oregon Village developers do not appeal, the matter will come back to the township to reconsider the development plan and if it addressed all the potentially historic structures, Bolinger’s included, her attorney, William Cluck, said Monday. Alternatively, the developers could rework their plan and restart the approval process or abandon their efforts entirely.

The ruling also comes before a new Republican-controlled board will be sworn in after a hotly contested municipal election in November. Republican candidates won four races for the board, successfully tying Democrats to major developers like the Oregon Village group. They will take office in January.

Three Republicans, Albert Kling, David Heck and Donna DiMeo, originally voted in favor of the Oregon Village development plan in June 2019. The two Democrats at the time, Thomas O'Brien and Samuel Mecum, voted against it.

Opponents have said Oregon Village would result in traffic congestion, a loss of scenic farmland and lifestyle disruptions to neighbors, including Amish residents. The Hursts counter that the project is “smart growth,” as the site is within the county’s urban growth boundary and served by public water and sewer.