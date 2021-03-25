Comcast pledged Wednesday to invest another $1 billion in its Internet Essentials program, which provides heavily subsidized internet service and computers to low-income households, among other assistance, to help them succeed in an increasingly digital society.

The new investment, announced on the 10th anniversary of the program, will be made over 10 years. In those first 10 years, Comcast invested $700 million in the program, which connected more than 2.5 million households to internet service.

That 10-year impact included bringing internet service to 11,000 low-income households in Lancaster County, including 7,600 in Lancaster city.

A Comcast spokesman said the company does not set numerical goals for specific communities for the next 10 years, but is “committed to connecting and impacting as many low-income (Lancaster County) residents as possible and will continue to work with schools and our community partners to achieve this.”

Other initiatives of Internet Essentials include bringing Wi-Fi to more than 1,000 community centers for use by students and adults, creating more than 200 literacy training videos and boosting its internet speed six times (from 1.5 Mbps in 2011 to 50 Mbps today) without raising the price.

Internet Essentials provides low-income households the opportunity to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost internet-ready computer and to get high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. For more information, visit internetessentials.com.