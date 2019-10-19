Comcast has moved its Xfinity Store in Lancaster to the Shoppes at Belmont from the Target plaza on Covered Bridge Drive off Lincoln Highway East.

Comcast said the new, larger location — which opened Thursday — is more convenient for a larger number of customers. All of the fourteen employees at the old location have relocated too.

The 5,000-square-foot store replaces the 4,000-square-foot space that Comcast opened on Covered Bridge Drive in 2015. It also is open two more hours daily than the prior store.

Customers can get product demonstrations, ask about services or devices they already have, learn about Xfinity apps to manage their account and devices, sign up for Xfinity services, pay bills, return or acquire equipment and purchase accessories.

Customers have the option of making an appointment for their store visit, which can be done by going online to www.xfinity.com/support, then clicking “Visit an Xfinity Store.”

