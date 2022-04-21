Comcast announced Wednesday it has started providing its full suite of services to its first new customers in Colerain Township.

The company said that its service would be accessible to about 160 Colerain residences and businesses by the end of June.

Services include residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

Colerain Township residents and businesses can check the Central PA Comcast website to see if they are eligible for service. If so, they can sign up for service by using the link accompanying the map or by visiting the Xfinity Store at 1571 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

Prospective customers in the township can also call 1-800-XFINITY to acquire service, ask about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 per month benefit to eligible families for Internet service, or learn how to take advantage of the free inclusion of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

“We are proud to extend our advanced, fiber-rich network deeper into Lancaster County,” said Greg Wells, vice president of sales and marketing for Comcast’s Keystone Region, in a news release. “And we are committed to continue innovating around our entire suite of products and investing in our network as we know customers rely on us to keep them connected at home and on the go.”

Comcast said since 2017 it has spent nearly $20 billion to strengthen and expand its national network – including building more than 50,000 new route miles of fiber.

In Lancaster County, Comcast has been expanding its network, including previously announced expansions to the boroughs of Akron, Ephrata, and Lititz, and the townships of Ephrata, West Earl and Warwick.

Comcast has recently seen competition from a Virginia-based telecom named Shentel that aims to spend “tens of millions of dollars” to bring its internet service, plus its cable television and phone services, to municipalities that ring Lancaster city. The company announced it would begin laying fiber optic cable this month in Lancaster Township. Then, the company said, it would work in East Hempfield Township and then include Mountville Borough and West Lampeter and Manheim townships. Shentel’s work is expected to last two years and will bring access to Shentel’s internet, phone and cable service to more than 35,000 homes and businesses, the company estimated.