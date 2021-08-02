Columbia Water Co. intends to buy the East Donegal Township Municipal Authority’s water system for $2.5 million and begin serving the authority’s 1,500 customers, state filings show.

The customers’ rates will not change, according to Columbia Water’s filing with the state Public Utility Commission. The transaction needs the PUC’s approval.

In its 152-page application for PUC approval, Columbia Water indicates that the authority has no full-time employees. Rather, the authority relies on third-party operators to run the water system, and those operators “have expressed their intent to retire.” These retirements prompted the sale to Columbia Water, whose employees will take over the operation of the authority system.

The most visible part of the transaction will be a pair of water towers in Maytown, at East Jacob Street and Endslow Road. One holds 100,000 gallons; the other holds 300,000 gallons.

Other assets to change hands include a well, pump house, water mains, a treatment facility, water quality testing equipment, five parcels of land, office equipment, pipe-locating equipment, 130 fire hydrants and 500 buried valves.

People who wish to protest or intervene in the case must do so on or before Monday, Aug. 9; those submissions will dictate how the approval process proceeds, a PUC spokesman said. Submissions must be made via the PUC’s eFiling system at www.puc.pa.gov/filing-resources/efiling/. Submissions should include the case’s docket number, A-2021-3027134. A public comment period has yet to be established.

Messages left by LNP | LancasterOnline with Columbia Water and the township authority were not returned.

Columbia Water serves 10,500 customers in Columbia, Marietta and Mountville boroughs, and in portions of Manor, East Donegal, West Hempfield and Rapho townships in Lancaster County and portions of Hellam Township, York County.