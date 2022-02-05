Business owners in Columbia have until April 1 to apply for a $750 grant from the Columbia Economic Development Corporation to help create a website or for advertising.

Two businesses will be selected to each receive the grant, which must be used by Aug. 1.

Creating the business grant program has long been a goal of the CEDC, said its president, Keith Lutz, in a news release. The grants will be awarded annually.

Executive Director Bill Kloidt said the grants are open to new and established businesses operating in the borough. The applications will be reviewed by a three-member committee of CEDC board members.

Kloidt said the grants are a response to businesses seeing an increase in e-commerce and e-communication.

To be eligible, the applicant must provide:

A mission statement

Business license, employer identification number or Social Security number if operating as a “doing business as”

Most recent federal two-year tax return

Estimate for the vendor providing the service.

For more information and an online application visit https://www.columbia-edc.org/apply.