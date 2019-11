Color Me Mine, a paint-it-yourself ceramics studio, has opened at Park City Center.

The studio, which takes a 1,800-square-foot space in the J.C. Penney wing, provides ceramics and paints for customers so they can make their own pieces.

Color Me Mine is a studio franchise chain with more than 100 U.S. locations. Sunny Kambham is the franchisee for the Park City studio.

