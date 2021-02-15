A takeout shop selling Colombian coffee and pastries has opened in Manheim Township alongside a new party supply store.

Colombian Coffee Shop occupies a spot along with Micles Perfect Gift at 1515 Oregon Pike, between Grand China and Friendly’s. Both business are owned by Luz Mary Murillo, who is helped by her daughter, Lesly Murillo who operates her own photography business, Lesly’s Photography, from the location.

The coffee shop menu includes empanadas (filled turnover pastry), pandbonos (cheese bread), arepas (cornmeal cakes) and bunuelos (fried dough fritters).

Micles Perfect Gift rents items for party decoration and has displays set up in several rooms behind the coffee shop. There are also several photography studios.

Colombian Coffee Shop Address: 1515 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info.: 717-608-8449, “Colombian Coffee Shop” on Facebook.