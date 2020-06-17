College Corner Café in Lancaster has announced its permanent closing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we let you know College Corner Cafe will not be reopening. Although this was not an easy decision to make, we believe it is the right one,” said a post on the café’s Facebook page.

The café at 931 Harrisburg Ave. occupied a corner spot of a building on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College building. The café offered featured a variety of soups and sandwiches as well as bagels and coffee.

Originally opened in 2004, College Corner Café took a spot previously occupied by Lancaster Legal Bagel.

