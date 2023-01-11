Alex Otthofer

The Lancaster City Alliance is pleased to announce the promotion of Colleen Wagner to the position of Director of Administration and Relations. In her new role, she will be responsible for the management and cultivation of investor relations with an emphasis on volunteer engagement to help support the vision of Lancaster City Alliance. Colleen has been with the Lancaster City Alliance since its inception in 2013 and was most recently its executive leadership teams manager.

Lancaster City Alliance is also pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Otthofer to the position of Community Engagement Manager. Alex will serve as the primary liaison between Lancaster City Alliance and city residents and small businesses, particularly those in Lancaster’s Spanish speaking community. Alex has been with Lancaster City Alliance since 2021 and was previously the programs and outreach coordinator. In 2017, Alex earned a B.A. in Spanish and International Studies from Millersville University.

