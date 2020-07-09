A liquidation sale is underway at Coleson Fine Clothiers in Manheim Township as it prepares to close in mid-September.

Shane Behmer, who owns the 10,000-square-foot store with his wife, Kaitlin, said they are closing because they’re purchasing another business. He said a nondisclosure agreement bars him from identifying the new business until after the deal is finalized in September.

The Behmers will also be selling the 1476 Lititz Pike property where they moved Coleson Fine Clothiers in March 2019. Behmer said he couldn’t yet say who was buying that property.

The Behmers got into the clothing business in 2013 when they bought TMB, a downtown men’s and women’s clothing store founded by Larry and Faye Helicher. The Helichers opened the store in 1969 as The Male Bag at 202 W. King St., moving it to North Queen Street in 1976.

The Behmers changed the name to Coleson, in honor of their son, Cole, in 2015. They moved the store four years later to a building next to a Clarion Inn (formerly Days Inn), which was originally built as a clothing store but was previously an insurance office. The couple completely renovated the building before opening their store.

