The owners of the Coffee Station at Landis Valley have announced the permanent closure of their coffee shop.

“The challenges COVID-19 has created for everyone, along with the nearing expiration of our current lease were some of the factors we considered,” the owners posted on the café’s Facebook page.

The Coffee Station at Landis Valley operated with a 40-seat space in the Shoppes at Landis Valley, 2351 Oregon Pike. It featured a wide variety of coffee drinks but also offered soups, sandwiches and pastries.

The Coffee Station at Landis Valley was opened in May 2014 by Joy and Brian Lee along with Joy’s parents Jim and Charlotte Allgyer. It replaced Busted Bean.

Before closing for good, the Coffee Station will be serve takeout drinks and other items from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. Gift cards can be redeemed during the closing event for which details will be available on the coffee shop’s Facebook page.