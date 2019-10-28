In Columbia, a small cafe featuring coffee and ice cream has opened near the southern terminus of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.

Coffee & Cream takes a spot in a former railroad depot at 101 N. Front St., just across from the Columbia Crossings River Trails Center, a trailhead building with visitor information, exhibits, restrooms and a deck.

With seating for around 20, Coffee & Cream offers a variety of coffee drinks as well as ice cream and pastries. Wraps, salads and sandwiches may eventually be added to the menu, said Megan Groff, who opened the cafe with her husband, Jim.

The Groffs, who are part owners of Union Station Grill in Columbia, have renovated and sold numerous properties in town. They are leasing the cafe space and spent around $100,000 to create the new shop.

Coffee & Cream. which operates with 10 employees, has a covered porch with some benches outside.

