A new Coffee Co. is slated to open by the end of February in Manheim Township’s Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, the fourth location for the local restaurant operators.

Like the other Coffee Co. cafes in Lancaster County, the new one in the shopping center at 3140 Lititz Pike will feature soups, salads and sandwiches as well as an extensive breakfast menu. It takes a spot once occupied by Dragonfly Café.

Coffee Co. is owned by John and Heidi Smucker, who also have cafes in New Holland, Lancaster Shopping Center in Manheim Township, and Mill Creek Square in East Lampeter Township.

John Smucker said they were originally planning to move their Lancaster Shopping Center café up Route 501 to the Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, but then decided to just open a fourth location when they were able to renegotiate the lease for their Lancaster Shopping Center café.

The new Coffee Co. will have seating for around 50 and also have some tables outside. It will operate with 20 to 25 employees.

Coffee Co. originally opened in 1983 in Lancaster Shopping Center. The Smuckers bought the cafe in 2015, becoming its fourth owners. In late 2017 they opened a Coffee Co. in a former Noodles & Company in East Lampeter Township. In January 2020, they finalized renovations that turned Squire Side Café in New Holland into another Coffee Co. location.

Read more