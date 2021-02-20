A new Coffee Co. has opened in Manheim Township’s Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, the fourth location for the local restaurant operators.

Like the other Coffee Co. cafes in Lancaster County, the new one in the shopping center at 3140 Lititz Pike features soups, salads and sandwiches as well as an extensive breakfast menu. It takes a spot once occupied by Dragonfly Café.

The new Coffee Co. has seating capacity for around 60, with some space outside for tables. It operated with around 25 to 30 employees.

Coffee Co. is owned by John and Heidi Smucker, who also have cafes in New Holland, Lancaster Shopping Center in Manheim Township, and Mill Creek Square in East Lampeter Township. As their new café opens, the Smuckers have also begun some renovations of their café in Lancaster Shopping Center where the kitchen and dining area are being updated over the next several weeks.

Coffee Co. Address: 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Info.: coffeecocafe.com, facebook.com/coffeecocafe.