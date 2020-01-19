A new Coffee Co. will open Monday in New Holland Borough after cosmetic renovations to the former SquireSide Cafe.

John and Heidi Smucker bought the cafe at 504 E. Main St. in December. They also own Coffee Co. locations in Lancaster Shopping Center in Manheim Township and Mill Creek Square in East Lampeter Township.

With seating for 94 — including 40 in a sunroom — the New Holland location will have the same menu as the other Coffee Co. locations. The menu features soups, salads and sandwiches, including some named for local roads. It has an extensive breakfast menu.

The new location will keep SquireSide’s 30 employees, according to John Smucker, who said they hope to build on the success of the restaurant that had been operated by Jerry and Sharon Leaman since 1996. The Leamans sold because they wanted to retire.

Smucker declined to disclose the cost of the renovations to the restaurant, which has new furniture, a new counter and some new flooring in addition to new colors.

The $1 million sale included the adjacent 31-room Country Squire Motor Inn. Smucker said the motel, which has seven employees, would continue to operate as usual, although upgrades are likely soon.

The first Coffee Co. opened in 1983 in Lancaster Shopping Center. The Smuckers bought it in 2015, becoming its fourth owners.

The New Holland location is a separate business from New Holland Coffee Co., which has a flagship store on the west end of the borough in Brookshire Plaza.

