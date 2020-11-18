Coatesville Savings Bank, with three of its five offices in eastern Lancaster County, announced Tuesday it has changed its name to Prosper Bank.

Bank officials explained that the new name draws on its mission statement: “to strive to be the most-loved bank that allows our families, customers and communities to prosper.”

Founded in 1919 in Coatesville, which remains the home of its headquarters, the bank opened its first branch 43 years ago in New Holland. Its other locations in the county are in Quarryville and Christiana.

Chief Banking Officer Doug Byers said the county “definitely … is a potential area for future expansion.”

The three county offices give it a 0.68% share of all bank deposits in Lancaster County, the 16th most, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. statistics as of June 30. Including all five locations, Prosper Bank has assets of $258.3 million and 41 employees.