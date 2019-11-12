CNH Industrial has reported virtually flat adjusted net profits, down just 0.5%, for the third quarter.
Adjusted net profits were $221 million (16 cents a share), down from $222 million (also 16 cents a share) in 2018’s third quarter. Revenue dropped 4.9% to $6.36 billion.
CNH’s business segments all experienced downturns in profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were taken into account. The agriculture segment fell 18.8%, construction 43.9%, commercial and specialty vehicles 9.3%, powertrain 2.7% and financial services also 2.7%.
However, those impacts were largely offset by lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate.
Adjusted net profits exclude a $136 million restructuring charge after tax and a $539 million tax benefit. Including those items, third quarter net profits were $643 million (47 cents a share).
London-based CNH has its New Holland brand headquarters here.