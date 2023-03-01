A longtime nightclub spot in Manheim Township will host its last dance party next week ahead of its planned sale to two brothers who intend to turn it into a brewpub.

ClubTwenty3, formerly the Juke Box, will close after a ’70s- and ’80s-themed dance party March 11. The party will also be a fundraiser for Iron Leg, a nonprofit that helps children get prosthetic limbs.

“We greatly appreciate all your loyalty and patronage over the years. So come enjoy one last night at ClubTwenty3 for a great cause,” read a post on ClubTwenty3’s Facebook page announcing its closure. The club is not open this weekend.

The former Eden Hotel at 1703 New Holland Ave. has been a nightclub since William Trimble converted his Eden Village and Grog to the Juke Box in 1986. John and Michelle Kneisley bought it several years later and operated it until they sold it in 2017 to John Katras, who now owns it with Eric Perrone.

The property was listed for sale in the fall, quickly drawing the offer that led to the current sales agreement, Perrone said. The listing price was $1.65 million but the sales agreement is for $1.2 million since it does not include the restaurant’s liquor license, said Chris and Jim Rommel, who are planning to buy the property and develop it into Bier Hall Brewing.

That sale includes the nightclub as well as a two-story house adjacent to the parking lot at 1625 Eden Road.

Describing Bier Hall Brewing as a “German-leaning American brewpub,” the Rommels said the brewpub will have a mix of German and American beer styles as well as a food menu that will include, for example, a Bavarian sausage plate as well as burgers and fries.

Chris Rommel, 37, was head brewer at Lancaster-based Spring House Brewing Co. from 2011 to 2013 and subsequently worked at several breweries and distilleries in Philadelphia and Richmond, Virginia. His 33-year-old brother, Jim, is a trained chemist who will handle the business side of the brewery. Both Rommels graduated from Manheim Township High School.

The Rommels say they expect to close on the property by the end of March and then oversee renovations that will include adding larger windows along New Holland Pike and then reconfiguring the inside from a nightclub to what will be a 170-seat restaurant and brewery. An outside beer garden is also planned.

The Rommels declined to disclose the estimated cost for the brewery and restaurant, which they hope to open in late summer or early fall.

The work would be the second recent renovation of the circa-1849 hotel property. After the club closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, Perrone and Katras extensively renovated the nightclub and reopened it in May 2021 as ClubTwenty3, shedding the name the club had had since its debut in 1986.

The planned closure of ClubTwenty3 will come just shy of a year after a shooting outside the club that began with a fight and led to the death of 25-year-old Jatavis D. Scott. Two days later, Tyer Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide for the shooting. He is awaiting trial in Lancaster County Prison.

Perrone said the shooting was not a factor in the decision to sell the club, which he said was made because of a strong real estate market and the club’s prime location in Manheim Township.