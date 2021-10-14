Forty-six-year-old Ryan Meck might be able to sleep in a little more next week.

Since he was a teenager, Meck has been helping with the early-morning set up at his family’s Lancaster Central Market produce stand, a job that used to require arriving at midnight, but has lately meant “only” showing up at 3 a.m.

“I’ve been going in there probably 30 years, setting up every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday,” said Meck, who along with his brother Rob, 42, now owns the family produce business his dad, Bob, 72, took over in 1990.

But Meck’s longstanding obligation to unload and arrange fruits and vegetables in the wee hours of the morning will end Saturday, the last day for the produce stand, which over its 60 years grew to become an anchor at the iconic downtown market.

The closure of Lancaster Central Market’s largest stand allows the Meck family to focus on its own farm market along Route 222 north of Quarryville. The move will also trigger a reshuffling at the downtown Lancaster market, which prizes the selling of produce and other traditional farm market products, but has seen more recent interest from prepared food sellers.

“Meck’s leaving is going to leave a big hole of produce,” said Mary Goss, manager of operations for Lancaster Central Market. “It is a challenge to find produce purveyors in this day and age.”

Replacing Meck’s at Lancaster Central Market

Goss said the Meck’s space will be offered initially on a temporary basis to other stand holders wanting to sell items such as gift baskets or holiday wreaths. Simultaneously, the market will work to recruit someone else to sell fruits and vegetables since none of the roughly 15 active applicants on the waiting list for spots at the market are from produce sellers.

“We are looking to fill the space with as much produce as we can,” Goss said. “We want to stay very true to our roots. We are a farmers market. We don’t want to be a food court.”

Since Meck’s stand is nearly twice as large as the currently allowable stand, no one stand holder will replace them, and up six could fit in the spot. But Goss said she’s hopeful for one larger producer seller and three other new stands.

The sudden availability of 76 linear feet of space for stands could also prompt some existing stand holders to request moves, and those requests will be accommodated as much as possible, Goss said.

Goss is not a member of the 11-member Central Market Trust, which will make final decisions on new stands, but is on the committee that makes recommendations. While she didn’t want to specify precisely which products would be most appealing, she mentioned that baked goods or seafood stands are unlikely to be added.

Another unlikely addition, Goss said, is a stand to sell alcohol and join Lancaster Distilleries, which opened in April selling their own rum, vodka and gin.

“Oh dear Lord, I hope not. I doubt that very much,” Goss said in reply to a question about the prospect of another stand selling alcohol. “That was a hard pill to swallow.”

The addition of Lancaster Distilleries appears to be the first time in the history of the 290-year-old market that it allowed alcohol sales. While most stand holders assented to the change, Goss said some religious conservative stand holders strongly opposed it, and others thought it diluted the focus on traditional farm products.

New year, new stands

While traditional farm market products will be sought, based on recent additions at the market, stands offering ready-to-eat foods would likely also among the new arrivals.

“We also need to be relevant,” Goss said. “And in this day and age, so many people are looking for prepared foods.

Bruce Martin, chair of the 11-member Central Market Trust, which operates the city-owned market, said he too is hoping for a produce seller or someone else offering products for home cooks, and not just ready-to-eat meals.

And while Martin said it’s sad to see a major produce seller leave Central Market, he considers it a success story since the Mecks’ time at Central Market helped the family launch its own, standalone business that’s focused on fresh foods.

“We’re saddened that they’re leaving, of course,” Martin said. “But we recognize that with the market as a vibrant institution, it’s likely that in many cases stand holders will come in, establish a business, and then move on to something that is a larger enterprise.”

A market of their own

Meck’s Produce stand, which started operations in 1960, was formerly known as the Irwin S. Widders produce stand, and was run by Irwin and Ruth Widders.

In 1990, the Widders' son-in-law, Bob Meck, took over the family business. Meck and his wife Rose and sons Ryan and Rob formed Meck's Produce in 2002, and bought the 60-acre farm along Beaver Valley Pike where they grow produce, and near where the owners all now live.

After operating a roadside stand at the farm, the Mecks replaced it in 2015 with a 5,500-square foot farm market building. In addition to selling produce, the market carries baked goods, dairy products, soups, salads, beef and jarred goods as well as some ready-to-eat food.

Such a standalone market had been a longtime dream of Bob Meck, and working to continue its success is now the priority for his sons.

“We feel this is the core of our business now, where for years and years Central Market was the core of our business,” Rob Meck said. “We want to be able to focus on that and where we can expand here. We just felt it was the right time to (close the Lancaster Central Market stand).”

Since the opening of the Meck’s Farm Market, Rob, Ryan and Bob haven’t been waiting on customers at the Central Market stand. Although Ryan Meck would still help set up in the morning, he left Lancaster city around 6 a.m. to return to the family’s own farm market.

“This has taken off so well over the last three or four years, and like (Rob) said, we were running ourselves too thin,” Ryan Meck said.

Since their farm market opened, Bob Meck has also transitioned ownership of the business to his sons, although he still helps out, including this past Monday afternoon when he was unloading mums with a forklift. “I have no set hours,” he said.

Echoing the sentiments of his sons, the elder Meck said that even with their own thriving farm market, it was tough to let go of their Central Market location.

“The thing that I would miss the most was the camaraderie between stand holders … Then also the camaraderie and relationships with customers that we built up through the years,” Bob Meck said. “Central Market treated us well. It was not an easy decision.”