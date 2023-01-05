LSC Communications officials say they are closing its two Lancaster County factories, the remnants of the longtime county printing company R.R. Donnelley, because demand for print catalogs and magazines has declined.

Six-hundred-fifty-six workers are expected to lose their jobs by March 31.

Lancaster West, 1375 Harrisburg Pike, currently employs 380 workers, and Lancaster East, 216 Greenfield Road, employs 276, according to a notice filed with the Department of Labor and Industry. Both printing plants are in Lancaster city. Workers there are not part of a union.

Workers leaving the West plant Thursday declined to discuss the impending closure with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlas Holdings acquired the plants for $34.8 million as part of a $347.5 million bankruptcy sale of LSC Communications in December 2020.

At the time the plants employed about 1,200 people producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

Timeline from R.R. Donnelley to LSC Communications 1864 – Chicago-based R. R. Donnelley & Sons is founded.

The company told LNP | LancasterOnline it plans to consolidate some print operations in 2023, including the two Lancaster print facilities. Work currently produced here will move to long-run print facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Warsaw, Indiana. Customers will continue to be served without interruption, a company spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“LSC’s Leadership Team will be working closely with all affected associates in Lancaster, providing severance packages, job placement assistance and facilitating local support,” wrote Melissa Noebes, senior vice president marketing and communications for LSC Communications. The company did not provide details about severance or other assistance.

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has started Rapid Response coordination with LSC.

“This involves our state Rapid Response coordinator Yanimer Serrano, the WDB, EDC of Lancaster, United Labor Council, and our staff at PA CareerLink,” said Valerie Hatfield, workforce board contract administrator and outreach manager in an email. “The team will meet with LSC Management (some initial communications have started) and we will provide services based on the needs of the workers. “

Services usually include targeted recruitment events to place people in similar or new jobs, resume and interviewing assistance, one on one career navigation, and upskilling or retraining if needed.

The two LSC plants have been part of Lancaster County’s industrial base for nearly 50 years. Together, they once made LSC the county’s ninth biggest employer. As of November, LSC had fallen to 33 in the state’s ranking of employers in the county.

LSC Communications was spun off in 2016 from the well-known phone book printer Chicago-based R. R. Donnelley & Sons, which has had a presence in the county since 1958.

The loss is significant, said Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“It’s a big deal,” said Riggs. “Recognizing that the total employment is lower than what it has been historically, you’re still talking about 636 people who are finding out that the job that they had is no longer going to be available. That part of it is a big deal and has a ripple effect in the community.”

Riggs said the good news is that Lancaster County’s current unemployment rate is 2.5% and it has a strong manufacturing base.

“So, are there going to be opportunities for those people? Absolutely. But that doesn’t lessen how challenging and traumatic that is for the company and the people,” Riggs said.

Heather Valudes, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, also acknowledged the loss and committed to helping employees.

“LSC has a long-standing history in Lancaster County and it is always difficult to see announcements of this nature,” Valudes said. “We are monitoring the announced closures and are prepared to assist the leadership team and employees of LSC as they navigate this situation and transition.”

Riggs said the company’s demise does not come as a surprise.

“There’s been a lot behind the scenes with this company for a number of years,” Riggs said.

LSC struggled to come out of the pandemic at a time when demand for print products was declining.

“LSC emerged from bankruptcy a few years ago and we’ve been doing everything possible, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, to stabilize our business and plan for growth in the future,” said CEO Stephanie Mains in a prepared statement.

Mains said demand for long-run catalog and magazine printing has continued to decline, while paper and ink costs continue to rise.

“Our customers are reducing their page counts and print runs, and some are converting to other marketing channels, forcing us to closely examine our operations and position ourselves for winning in a new marketplace,” Mains said.

She emphasized that the decision had nothing to do with the quality of work at the Lancaster plants.

“The consolidation decision was made after having exhausted all other options for the business. It has zero to do with our team members’ abilities or commitment; they are exceptional workers and people, and we’re doing everything possible to support them during this transition period,” Mains said. “Our Lancaster employees have earned their place in the rich history of American printing, and we are thankful for their contributions to the company and their local community.”

Desirable properties

Company officials did not say what they would do with the properties once the plants are closed.

The LSC properties are zoned industrial, which is highly desirable as the county faces a shortage of industrial property for businesses to expand or relocate.

Riggs said the first priority is to focus on helping employees impacted by that change. After that will come consideration for possible new uses for the properties, which she said are significant assets in desirable locations.

“For Lancaster County, that’s an opportunity,” she said. “I’m hopeful to work with the company because we want those sites to transition over time into continued high productivity uses.”

The combined properties have a square footage of about 1.6 million, which is more than the Park City Center shopping mall’s 1.4 million square feet.

The 1375 Harrisburg Pike facility has an assessed value of about $11.4 million for about 57 acres with a 826,000-square-foot warehouse and a 36,000-square-foot outbuilding, according to county assessment records.The plant was opened in 1972 on the former site of the Lancaster Fairgrounds and twin Brookside swimming pools, next to Long’s Park. Its main business is printing catalogs. It once printed phone directories but that work was phased out in 2015.

The 216 Greenfield Road site, assessed at $11.8 million, has a 757,000-square-foot main building with several additional structures. The plant once housed Schick Inc., which made electric shavers, hair-dryers and other personal care products there until its closing in 1979, idling 390 workers.

Donnelley bought the plant later that year for $7.7 million and started production there of TV Guide and other publications in 1980, according to LNP files. In 2020, it printed Reader’s Digest, Prevention, newspaper stuffers, direct-mail pieces, The New York Times Sunday Magazine and other material.

Another legacy manufacturer lost

The announcement of plant closings comes just six months after the community lost another legacy company when Armstrong Flooring Inc. filed for bankruptcy and about 300 local headquarters employees were laid off.

Like Armstrong Flooring, Donnelley, and then LSC, was known as a destination company where employees tended to stay for long careers. However, it had been fading for years.

Experts say the shift from a blue-collar economy to a knowledge economy had a lot of ramifications for workers. Then came the rise of maximizing shareholder value, which has become the preeminent corporate ethic. Ultimately, big companies focused on shareholders more than workers.

The decline of Armstrong shares similarities with LSC’s: spun off from a legacy parent company, experiencing a series of financial losses and ultimately unable to surmount supply chain problems and inflation wrought by the pandemic.

AHF Inc., a company that grew out of Armstrong Flooring’s spun off wood floor division, ended up buying the plants in a bankruptcy sale and hiring most of the union factory workers.

LSC's roots in the community are what make the closure particularly painful, Riggs said.

“This is a legacy company. It operates with the name LSC Communications owned by Atlas right now,” Riggs said. “(But) for a lot of Lancastrians, it’s still R. R. Donnelley. There are still a lot of retirees that live in the community, a lot of people that logged many hours in those plants. It’s always just sensitive when an employer with this sort of history comes to an end.”