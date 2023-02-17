With two LSC Communications plants set to close this spring and a Johnson & Johnson plant to shut down by year's end, a total of 1.7 million square feet of manufacturing property may hit the market in Lancaster County.

If that does come to pass, buyers should appear quickly as the manufacturing properties in Lancaster County have a vacancy rate of less than 1% and very little land is available for industrial development.

However, these large facilities won’t satisfy the greatest demand in the industrial market for 25,000- to 50,000-square-foot facilities, said Scott Bradbury, senior vice president commercial/industrial sales and leasing for U.S. Commercial Realty.

“Demand continues to far outweigh supply,” Bradbury said, adding that it is worse than 2021 when the situation first came to fore.

He said the challenge for the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County is to keep businesses in the county.

EDC director of business retention and expansion John Biemiller said there is roughly less than one parcel per township greater than 10 acres in size zoned industrial and within an urban growth boundary that is not developed. The EDC is evaluating the whole county for available land and has about one-third left to go.

Meanwhile, Biemiller said the vacancy rate for commercial property is below 1%, according to the most recent Rock Commercial Real Estate’s quarterly market report.

The Rock report notes Lancaster County has record high absorption rate as 1.1 million square feet was leased immediately upon completion in the fourth quarter. In October, United Kingdom-based online fashion retailer Boohoo Group leased 1.1 million square feet at the recently completed First Logistics Center @ 283 near Elizabethtown.

The space crunch is so bad that the needs of Lancaster County businesses seeking to expand can’t be met and that threatens the county’s thriving economy. Manufacturing is the largest single sector of the economy, making up about 17% of the county’s $27 billion gross domestic product in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“We’re in a jam,” Bradbury said. “I have a binder full of businesses looking for industrial opportunities.”

LSC Communications and Johnson & Johnson officials have not said what they would do with the properties once the plants are closed. The LSC properties are zoned industrial.

Zoning may not be as important as businesses jockey for land and facilities. Bradbury said increasingly buyers and renters are looking at land and facilities not zoned specifically for their operations and going through the process for zoning variances or exceptions.

LSC’s 1375 Harrisburg Pike facility has an assessed value of about $11.4 million for about 57 acres with a 826,000-square-foot warehouse and a 36,000-square-foot outbuilding, according to county assessment records.The plant was opened in 1972 on the former site of the Lancaster Fairgrounds and twin Brookside swimming pools, next to Long’s Park. Its main business is printing catalogs. It once printed phone directories, but that work was phased out in 2015.

LSC’s 216 Greenfield Road site, assessed at $11.8 million, has a 757,000-square-foot main building with several additional structures. The plant once housed Schick Inc., which made electric shavers, hair-dryers and other personal care products there until its closing in 1979.

Johnson & Johnson’s 144,000-square-foot Greenfield plant, 1838 Colonial Village Lane, East Lampeter Township, recently sold for $10.9 million to a subsidiary as the company consolidates and prepares for a potential spinoff business. The company has said it will decommission the building by the end of the year.

Bradbury said Plain sect businesses started on a family farm – making sheds, outdoor furniture, swing sets, wheel barrels, for example – are expanding. Now those businesses are competing with developers and non-Plain sect businesses for mid-range of space of 25,000 to 50,000 square feet, which makes the market even tighter.

