Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, a nonprofit serving the community since 1967 and headquartered on Columbia Avenue, announces new hires and board leadership changes.

Brandon Pizzola is now cold line supervisor. Pizzola, a Lancaster County native who first joined Meals on Wheels as a volunteer, is also an artist and operates two paint and sip companies.

Nate Truitt has returned as assistant kitchen manager. Truitt, a New Jersey native with a degree from the Art Institute of Atlanta, was kitchen manager from 2016 to 2019.

Lynsey Witmer is now office manager. A Lancaster native with a degree from the New England Culinary Institute, she has more than 20 years’ experience in food/hospitality.

Bill Cook is board president. A Lancaster County native who works in advertising and public relations, Cook is an assistant professor and assistant department chair at Temple University. He first joined Meals on Wheels as a volunteer and became a board member in 2021.

Esther Angell is board vice president. Angell, who is vice president at Cargas Systems in Lancaster, is an Oklahoma native who moved to Lancaster in 2017 and joined the board in 2022.

Tom Waleski is board treasurer. Waleski retired after over 25 years as a finance executive with several major international companies, including the Hershey Company and Unilever. He first joined Meals on Wheels as a volunteer and joined the board in 2019.

Stephanie Zeigler is board secretary. Zeigler, who is managing editor of content for LNP|LancasterOnline, is a Scranton-area native and joined the board in 2022.

