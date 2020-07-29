If it can afford it, the Lancaster CRIZ authority plans to give extra money later this fall to Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, and the Holiday Inn at Ewell Plaza.

The two hotels and the baseball stadium are among the Lancaster city projects the CRIZ has supported by redirecting some state and local tax money to them as grants to pay for debt service or capital projects.

With hotel stays way down and baseball cancelled this year at Clipper Magazine stadium, the entities asked the authority board for additional funds to service debt this year. At a meeting Tuesday, the authority formally supported those requests, which total just over $1.5 million.

The caveat is the CRIZ authority won’t know until December if it has enough money to support the projects, although recent history suggest there will be enough to go around.

Last year, the CRIZ had $7.2 million to work with, but only had qualifying projects worth a little less than $3 million.

During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, applicants were not asked to detail their financial situation, although John Meeder, the developer of the Holiday Inn, said revenue was only 25 percent of what was projected for this period. “We need the assistance,” he said.

The downtown Marriott is owned and operated by Penn Square Partners in a building leased from the city development authority. The general partner in Penn Square Partners is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group. An affiliate of LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP and operator of the website LancasterOnline, is a limited partner.

Where the money comes from

“CRIZ” stands for “City Revitalization & Improvement Zone.” Through it, the state government returns eligible taxes paid by businesses in a designated zone to the local CRIZ Authority to fund economic development.

Officials determine how much the businesses in the zone are paying in certain state and local taxes in the year the CRIZ was set up. Every year after that, state and local taxes above that baseline are transferred to the local CRIZ authority, which uses them to “to repay debt service to stimulate economic development projects within the CRIZ."

Last year, the largest recipient of CRIZ funds was the Lancaster County Convention Center, which got $900,000 to update furnishings and equipment. Other awards were nearly $700,000 to The Marriott hotel for debt service on its new tower; just over $400,000 for the Holiday Inn; and $300,000 for equipment replacement and painting at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The CRIZ also makes smaller awards for capital projects, including a $20,000 grant approved Tuesday for Mary’s Creation Beauty Salon to help the salon at 216 W. King St. buy new equipment.