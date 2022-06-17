Individuals, bars and restaurants statewide are a step closer to receiving refunds potentially worth tens of millions of dollars on orders of alcohol not carried at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, but which were required to be picked up there.

The Commonwealth Court recently overruled the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s objections to a class action suit that seeks the return of an estimated $25 million to $45 million the PLCB collected since 2017 through its $1.75-per-bottle handling fee on such “special orders.”

The Log Cabin restaurant in Warwick Township is the lead plaintiff in the suit, which also asks for the PLCB to pay back “pick up expenses” incurred by restaurants, specialty stores and individual customers that were forced to drive to a store because the PLCB didn’t allow direct shipments to a home or business.

“We just want to have the ability to get stuff delivered so we don’t have to drive somewhere to pick everything up,” said Kirk Liddell, owner of The Log Cabin.

A state law had directed PLCB to end its handling fees for special orders and allow direct shipping by June 2017. But the agency didn’t make any change until earlier this month when it notified wine and liquor producers that “new in 2022, suppliers wishing to deliver (special orders) directly to licensees may do so.”

Those simple words from the PLCB were the culmination of a 2-year-old legal dispute that has earned the agency stern rebukes from a variety of judges and left it in the crosshairs of the class-action suit that could force it to pay back the tens of millions of dollars in fees it collected as an unwanted middleman.

“When a state or state agency takes something that doesn’t belong to it, it can’t keep it,” said John G. Papianou, a partner at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP in Philadelphia, and the lead attorney in the case.

‘Dilatory and obdurate’

The PLCB has suffered a series of defeats in the matter, with the latest being a May 27 Commonwealth Court ruling in a separate case that found the agency liable for more than $100,000 in damages and more than $300,000 in legal fees.

That ruling, which was issued on the same day as the recent Log Cabin order, was made in a case initially filed by two wine merchants in April 2020 after Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure of state stores and licensee service centers made it impossible for them to sell products in the state.

The PLCB had claimed it was not liable for damages because it enjoys sovereign immunity, meaning it can’t be sued without its consent. But the Commonwealth Court’s 3-2 ruling firmly rejected that argument.

“This Court, having determined that the PLCB had a clear and unambiguous statutory duty to implement a procedure to process direct shipment (special orders) by June 1, 2017, … concludes that the PLCB’s initial inaction was, at the very least, arbitrary, and its ongoing refusal to implement a procedure to process direct shipment (special orders) and continuing to assess handling fees is dilatory and obdurate,” the May 27 ruling said.

Merriam-Webster defines dilatory as “tending or intended to cause delay” and obdurate as “stubbornly persistent in wrongdoing.”

On June 3, the agency published its eight-page “Special Order Program Guide for Suppliers,” which included the new section on “Direct Delivery of (special orders) to Licensees.”

A spokesman for the PLCB said the agency is “considering its next steps.”

Counting the costs

Barring an appeal to the state Supreme Court, the Log Cabin-led class-action lawsuit will proceed with a discovery phase Papianou expects will reveal exactly how much the PLCB has collected in handling fees between June 2017 and now.

Based on the agency’s published reports of sales of special orders, Papianou estimates an amount between $25 million and $45 million. An award in a class-action lawsuit could increase by “millions” if there is allowance made for travel and employee costs related to making pickups, he said.

Determining exactly how much PLCB’s policy cost The Log Cabin would be difficult since it would be hard to put an exact dollar figure on the expense of sending an employee on the 40-minute round trip to the PLCB’s licensee service center near Lancaster.

“Our suit is to say, ‘Hey, can we recover some of these fees we had to incur during this whole long wait to get the system up and running?’” Liddell said.

While the PLCB has now given the go-ahead for direct shipments, Liddell says he is still waiting to hear from suppliers about how those will work, and if the suppliers will charge their own fees. He suspects they will have fees but doubts they will be as hefty as PLCB’s $1.75-per-bottle levy.

Although the case bears his restaurant’s name, Liddell says he doesn’t actually have much to do with how the class-action suit proceeds. The lawyers have asked him for insight into how the PLCB’s system works, but he isn’t incurring legal fees, and would realize the same payment as any other restaurant if the suit succeeds. In the unlikely event that the case goes to trial, he would have to testify.

“As the lead plaintiff, you’re really not in control of the lawsuit, per se, because it is a representative class and the lawyers represent the class,” said Liddell, who earned a law degree at the University of Chicago. “If the Cabin decided it didn’t want to be part of the lawsuit, there would be someone else. There’s no great advantage to be the lead. I just agreed to it.”