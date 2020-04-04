Like many companies in the live-event industry, Clair Global is looking for new niches in a world without large social gatherings in the foreseeable future.

Its answer? A collaboration with one of its live-event colleagues, Mountain Productions, a firm that makes and erects temporary modular structures.

Now, instead of Mountain Productions erecting its structures at concerts and other social or corporate events, with Clair Global providing the related IT, networking and communication services, Mountain Productions is proposing to do the same for COVID-19 disaster relief.

Mountain Productions, based in Wilkes-Barre, provides temporary modular structures as large as 30,000 square feet that can be erected in three days. It describes itself as the largest such firm in North America.

Among its high-visibility jobs was creating a temporary amphitheater for the NFL draft in Philadelphia in 2017.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Mountain Productions is marketing its structures under the name MTN Emergency Services. Potential uses include testing centers, hospitals, emergency response centers and living quarters.

Clair will provide the emergency structures with LAN (local area network)/Wi-Fi based connectivity, pre-built mobile office setups, network security and monitoring, and push-to-talk mobile voice communication.

Data services is considered a life-sustaining activity by Gov. Tom Wolf, so it’s allowed to continue to operate during the pandemic.

“Clair Global's data services team will be available to deploy its systems on site and then remotely monitor them,” a company spokeswoman said.

Lititz-based Clair is best known as the world’s largest provider of audio systems for touring rock bands. But its expertise extends to event communications and high-density networking. That’s the role it often fills for Mountain Productions.

“Clair Global works alongside Mountain Productions for many live event projects,” the spokeswoman said.

Clair is not the only live-event firm here looking for new markets. Lititz-based Tait, the world’s largest provider of staging for touring acts, recently began marketing how its skills can be used for COVID-19 response.

