Editor's note: This story accompanies a larger story about Tait seeking to make hospital gowns and ventilator parts. You can read more about that here.

Tait is not the only live-event entity in Lancaster County seeing if it can reposition itself as a resource for COVID-19 emergency response.

Clair, the world’s largest provider of concert audio systems for touring bands, and its related businesses that manufacture audio speakers and install sound, light and video systems, is thinking the same way.

“We are actively exploring how to integrate the company’s resources to collaboratively provide emergency response support,” said Kelsey Gingrich, vice president of product and integration.

In particular, Clair is looking at how its expertise in communications and information technology networking could apply.

A Clair spokeswoman declined to say how many of its approximately 250 local employees have been laid off.

Rock Lititz, the live-event industry campus that’s home to about 30 businesses, and was co-founded by Tait and Clair, is thinking the same way.

“Rock Lititz is open to exploring how any of our large physical spaces could be as a resource for local health care organizations, if the need arises,” said Andrea Shirk, Rock Lititz general manager.

The 96-acre campus, where about 400 people work, was closed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut non-life-sustaining facilities.

The owners of Lititz-based Atomic, which produces scenic elements and environments for live events, did not respond to a request for comment. It employs about 100 people here.